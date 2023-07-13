Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023 Semfinals: Marketa Vondrousova Ends Elina Svitolina’s Cinderella Run

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Marketa Vondrousova

The Wimbledon women’s singles semifinals are underway.

Elina Svitolina has had the tournament of her life, defeating four Grand Slam champions to get to the semifinals (Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka, and Iga Swiatek).

Still, her dream run ended with a semifinal loss to Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova.

Vondrousova is a 24-year-old left-hander who lost the 2019 Australian Open title to Ashleigh Barty.

She is the first unseeded player in the Open era to make the Wimbledon final.


She admitted after the match to being nervous, but there were very few indicators of nerves in her straight-set win.

Vondrousova played so well that Svitolina had very few options to win points off of her.

Of the two players, Svitolina looked tighter, understanding the importance of this moment in her career and aware that she lost her last match against Vondrousova at the 2020 Olympics.

Vondrousova will face the winner of the Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur semifinal.

A Rain Delay In The Quarterfinals Helped Vondrousova

Since the rain delay that caused her quarterfinal match to be delayed against American Jessica Pegula, Vondrousova has shifted into another gear.

Vondrousova was close to losing the match, but after a phone call/pep talk with her husband during the delay, while the roof was being closed, she played with renewed confidence and purpose.

Like so many of the tennis players on tour, she has endured injuries and setbacks so this is a fulfilling moment for her.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
