Wimbledon 2023 Semfinals: Ons Jabeur Advances To Final

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka had a lot to play for in Thursday’s Wimbledon semifinal match against Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

A ticket to the Wimbledon final and the World No. 1 ranking were hanging in the balance.

Sabalenka displayed her usual power, moved well, and even showed some net play from time to time, something she is not known for.

And for a set and a half, it looked like Sabalenka was going to advance to the Wimbledon finals.

But Ons Jabeur had the final word, breaking Sabalenka late in the second set and cruising to a three-set win.

ONS-TOPPABLE 🇹🇳@Ons_Jabeur produces a stunning comeback against No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka to reach the ladies’ final, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3 🙌#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/cFSnkIn55Y — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2023

Ons Jabeur after beating Aryna Sabalenka “I have no words to say. Thank you to the crowd that kept me in the match… thank you guys for cheering for me til the last moment & believing in me” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/x1BnR2sTWD — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 13, 2023

This match had the intensity and shot-making of a final.

Alas, there is one more match left to crown the Wimbledon champion.

Jabeur, a 2022 Wimbledon finalist, has beaten the World No. 3 and defending Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina and World No. 2 Sabalenka in two rounds within a 24-hour time span to get back to the Wimbledon final.

She had knee surgery after the Australian Open in 2023 which was a minor setback to getting into championship form.

However, she has been all business at Wimbledon because of the unfinished business she feels after losing the 2022 Wimbledon final to Rybakina.

Watch the women’s singles final between Jabeur and Czech Republic left-hander Marketa Vondrousova where a maiden Grand Slam champion will be crowned on Saturday, July 15.

