Wimbledon 2023: Team Tsitsidosa (Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa) Is Playing Mixed Doubles

Wendi Oliveros
Stefanso Tsitsipas Paula Badosa

Tennis fans’ dreams have just come true at Wimbledon 2023.

The latest tennis power couple: Spain’s Paula Badosa and Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas are teaming up for mixed doubles.

Wimbledon’s mixed doubles draw was revealed on Wednesday, July 5, and this was a big takeaway.


The two have not played together before; however, their recent romance began this spring and has been closely documented by the pair on social media under their joint social media accounts called Tsitsidosa.

 

Tsitsipas Is In All 3 Disciplines

Stefanos Tsitsipas, assuming he gets out of his rain-delayed first-round match against Dominic Thiem (he is down a set in the second set) with a win, will be playing in men’s singles, men’s doubles with his brother Petros Tsitsipas, and mixed doubles with Badosa.

That makes for a busy fortnight at Wimbledon for him.

Badosa Is Coming Back From Injury

Paula Badosa has been limited in her activity this spring and did not play the French Open because of a back injury.

Badosa has yet to play her first round singles match against 33 year old American Allison Riske-Amritraj.

Tsitsidosa’s First Match Is A Tough One

The pair did not get a favorable draw.

Their first match is against the top mixed doubles seed in the tournament: Americans Austin Krajicek and Jessica Pegula.

Both are experienced doubles players.

Krajicek won the 2023 French Open men’s doubles title with Ivan Dodig.

Pegula has paired with Coco Gauff to win several WTA titles including the 2023 Miami Open.

The first round of Wimbledon mixed doubles is expected to be played over a two-day period between Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8.

While some fans feel like the relationship reveal has been on overload for Tsitsidosa, others cannot get enough.

In the end, we all want to see the pair succeed at tennis and be happy in the process.

Good Luck Tsitsidosa!

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
