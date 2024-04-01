The first weekend of the 2024 Major League Baseball season is officially in the books!

And what a weekend it was! Four teams remain undefeated, there were sweeps, a handful of rainouts, more fans at a minor league game than a Big League game, a bench clearing incident, and more! While that’s not enough to resume the Power Rankings, it’s certainly enough for some winners and losers!

Here’s a look at the winners and losers from MLB Opening Weekend!

Winners

The Undefeated

Four teams have made it through the first weekend of the 2024 MLB season unscathed: the Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees, and Pittsburgh Pirates! Opening Weekend sweeps are something all teams yearn for and can change the trajectory for the season. Ah, who are we kiddin’?!? It’s still going to be a tough year in Detroit and Pittsburgh but it’s always fun to get off to a hot start!



Atlanta Braves

Completing a three-game sweep is the only way Opening Weekend could’ve gone better for the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves asserted their dominance over the weekend taking two-of-three games from their National League East rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta mashed Philadelphia in the two wins, 9-3 on Opening Day and 12-4 on Saturday.

The Braves won with nearly flawless pitching, outstanding defense, and thunderous offense. They outscored the Phillies 25-to-12 in the three games and did so facing Philadelphia’s top three pitchers —Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Ranger Suarez, respectively.

It was a good start for Atlanta despite the Sunday setback.

Second straight game with a homer for Ozzie Albies! 💪 pic.twitter.com/K1xczmrES5 — MLB (@MLB) March 31, 2024

Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers went to New York City and slapped around the New York Mets. The Brew Crew swept the three-game series outscoring the Mets 14-8. Many thought it was going to be a transition year for Milwaukee but that doesn’t seem to be the case after the first weekend of the year. Sure, it’s early, but the Brewers played with a “we have a chip on our shoulder” type mentality.

That attitude was evident when the benches cleared on Saturday afternoon.

New York Yankees

Are the New York Yankees back?

The Yankees might’ve won the offseason acquiring Juan Soto from San Diego, but they still needed to prove they could play on the field. Well, the Bronx Bombers went into Minute Maid Park and swept the Houston Astros in four straight games.

The Yankees did it with a little bit over everything including a bit of comeback magic. Oh yeah, that Soto guy played pretty well too.

The spectacular Juan Soto! What an Opening Weekend for the newest Yankee superstar. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/TpUCo619kC — MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2024

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Dodgers’ free agent acquisition Yoshinobu Yamamoto calmed all fears over the weekend. LA’s newest superstar pitcher looked more settled in during his Dodger Stadium debut than he did during the 2024 MLB Korea Series. The 25-year-old scattered two hits over five innings of shutout baseball on Saturday night. Yamamoto’s stuff was absolutely filthy as the St. Louis Cardinals can attest.

Losers

Jeff McNeil

The Mets’ Jeff McNeil is one of the biggest crybabies in sports. The 31-year-old infield had a hissy fit over Rhys Hoskins’ slide into second base on Saturday afternoon. The two went face-to-face as benches cleared. McNeil continued to complain about Hoskins’ slide after the game to anyone that would listen.

Jeff McNeil describes Rhys Hoskins’ history of slides around the second base bag as “definitely not okay.” pic.twitter.com/5fEzU9EkVd — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 29, 2024

Also, Jeff McNeil:

Oakland A’s Ownership

Actually, the Oakland Athletics’ fans are the losers. No, I’m not calling them “losers,” but they’re in a no-win situation. Oakland’s inept ownership has left the team in between a rock and Las Vegas and has alienated whatever fanbase is left in the Bay Area. The A’s drew 13,000-plus for their Opening Day game against the Cleveland Guardians and it went down from there! Saturday’s announced attendance was just 3,837.

The total paid attendance at the Oakland Coliseum for the first four home games of the 2024 regular season: 26,902 pic.twitter.com/NQWShq90uy — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) March 31, 2024

In the meantime, the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators had a paid attendance of 9,742 for their Friday night opener.

Philadelphia Phillies

It was a rough weekend for the Phillies. The Fightins came out on Friday and Saturday without any fight. They were shellacked by Atlanta on both afternoons –9-3 on Friday and 12-4 on Saturday, respectively. Manager Rob Thomson made some questionable bullpen decisions, the Phils’ big hitters failed to come through, Bryce Harper nearly injured himself, and the ‘pen imploded. Well, at least it’s early!

Bryce Harper remained in the game after falling over the railing and into the first base dugout pic.twitter.com/iDtMLIENl9 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 30, 2024

New York Mets

#LOLMets