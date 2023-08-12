The Cleveland Browns drafted kicker Cade York in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

York had a great career at LSU but had many ups and downs in his first NFL season.

The biggest high came early in Week 1 with a game-winning 58-yard kick to give the Browns the win over the Carolina Panthers.

#Browns rookie kicker Cade York drills a 58-yard FG and Cleveland takes the lead over Baker Mayfield and the Panthers. What. A. Kick. pic.twitter.com/zUuFTp0V9G — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2022



On the season, he was 24 for 32 in field goal conversions and 35 for 37 in extra points made.

Special teams coach Mike Priefer was fired in the offseason, and Browns legend Bubba Ventrone took over.

Fans hope Ventrone can give York what he needs for a more successful sophomore season.

Though it is only preseason, that has not been the case so far.

After two games, York is 0 for 2 in field goals and 4 for 4 in extra points.

Cade York’s 46-yard field goal wide right with 8:42 to play in the 3rd Q. Time to call a kicker. #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 12, 2023

First NFL Clip of the Season: Browns kicker Cade York misses a 49 yard field goal attempt. pic.twitter.com/DyPqIfXtZS — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) August 4, 2023



The Browns expended precious draft capital to get York, and he has not competed for the job so far since becoming a Brown.

It might be time to bring in some competition.

The Browns have not indicated that they are thinking about doing this.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on Cade York going through some struggles: “I think it’s preseason football for all of us…we’re working through it.” — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 12, 2023

If they decide to go this route, Robbie Gould is available.

The #Browns should SERIOUSLY consider signing K, Robbie Gould for competition with Cade York. Gould is an accomplished veteran. Will be his 19th season. Last yr he had an 84% FGM clip. w/ FGs from 20 ➡️ 50 yds, he went 25/30, and went 2/2 beyond 50 yds. 👀 #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/q40UTlIeWp — A Dude Called Parker | CW: Bleach (@adcparker) August 5, 2023

Someone get Robbie Gould on the next flight to Cleveland — Matthew Peterson (@MatthewPetey) August 12, 2023

The 40-year-old free agent has a long and successful career.

How long will the Browns let York struggle before taking action?

