With Cade York Struggling, Should The Cleveland Browns Be Looking At A Veteran Kicker Like Robbie Gould?

Wendi Oliveros
Cade York

The Cleveland Browns drafted kicker Cade York in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

York had a great career at LSU but had many ups and downs in his first NFL season.

The biggest high came early in Week 1 with a game-winning 58-yard kick to give the Browns the win over the Carolina Panthers.


On the season, he was 24 for 32 in field goal conversions and 35 for 37 in extra points made.

Special teams coach Mike Priefer was fired in the offseason, and Browns legend Bubba Ventrone took over.

Fans hope Ventrone can give York what he needs for a more successful sophomore season.

Though it is only preseason, that has not been the case so far.

After two games, York is 0 for 2 in field goals and 4 for 4 in extra points.


The Browns expended precious draft capital to get York, and he has not competed for the job so far since becoming a Brown.

It might be time to bring in some competition.

The Browns have not indicated that they are thinking about doing this.

With Cade York Struggling, Should The Cleveland Browns Be Looking At A Veteran Kicker Like Robbie Gould?

If they decide to go this route, Robbie Gould is available.

 

The 40-year-old free agent has a long and successful career.

How long will the Browns let York struggle before taking action?

Browns NFL News and Rumors
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
