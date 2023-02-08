Golf News and Rumors

WM Phoenix Open Purse up 144%, Winner’s Payout Set At $3.6M

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
3 min read
WM Phoenix Open Purse up 144%, Winner’s Payout Set At $3.6M

The PGA Tour heads to the desert to TPC Scottsdale for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open on Thursday February 9th.

TPC Scottsdale isn’t the longest course on the Tour and it isn’t everyone’s favorite course but the WM Phoenix Open still managed to draw 20 of the top-22 players to Arizona this week. That’s because the purse has more than doubled compared to a year ago.

Compared to last year, the WM Phoenix Open purse is up 144% in 2023 and has been steadily increasing since 2021. In 2023, the Tour will be battling it out for a $20 million purse, including a $3.6 million payout to the WM Phoenix Open winner.

Scroll down below for a complete WM Phoenix Open 2023 purse payout.

WM Phoenix Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The 2023 WM Phoenix Open was named one of the 13 designated tournaments of the year, meaning the purse value was increased to $20 million.

With the largest purse of the year on the line, the field is stacked this weekend at TPC Scottsdale with several of the world’s top golfers in action. It’s going to be a tight race this weekend, as Rory McIlroy makes his PGA Tour season debut alongside red hot Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, and more.

There are a few surprisingly difficult holes that force players to concentrate and think about their approach off the tee, especially hole No.16 known as the “Party Hole”.

The standard winner’s share is 18 percent at PGA Tour sanctioned events.

That means, in 2023, the winner at TPC Scottsdale this weekend will earn $3.6 million. The second placed golfer will also take home a cool $2.18 million.

The 65th placed player will receive $43,000, which is 0.22% of the purse.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the WM Phoenix Open purse payout.

Position Money
1 $3,600,000
2 $2,180,000
3 $1,380,000
4 $980,000
5 $820,000
6 $725,000
7 $675,000
8 $625,000
9 $585,000
10 $545,000
11 $505,000
12 $465,000
13 $425,000
14 $385,000
15 $365,000
16 $345,000
17 $325,000
18 $305,000
19 $285,000
20 $265,000
21 $245,000
22 $225,000
23 $209,000
24 $193,000
25 $177,000
26 $161,000
27 $155,000
28 $149,000
29 $143,000
30 $137,000
31 $131,000
32 $125,000
33 $119,000
34 $114,000
35 $109,000
36 $104,000
37 $99,000
38 $95,000
39 $91,000
40 $87,000
41 $83,000
42 $79,000
43 $75,000
44 $71,000
45 $67,000
46 $63,000
47 $59,000
48 $55,800
49 $53,000
50 $51,400
51 $50,200
52 $49,000
53 $48,200
54 $47,400
55 $47,000
56 $46,600
57 $46,200
58 $45,800
59 $45,400
60 $45,000
61 $44,600
62 $44,200
63 $43,800
64 $43,400
65 $43,000

2023 WM Phoenix Open Purse Increases 144 Percent Compared to 2022

The 2023 Phoenix Open purse will be the biggest ever at the event,

The PGA Tour is offering a $20 million purse at TPC Scottsdale this week and the turnout couldn’t have been better, as the Phoenix Open will draw the strongest field of the season thus far.

The purse value has already gone up in the last year from $8.2 million to the $20 million this year, an increase of 144%.

The purse was recently raised from $7.3 million in 2021 to $8.2 million last year, which was a 12 percent increase. Since 2020, the purse has increased an astonishing 174 percent.

The winner’s payout has increased proportionately as well. In 2023, the WM Phoenix Open winner is set to take home an all-time high payout of $3.6 million, up from $1.476 million in 2022.

Check out the table below for the WM Phoenix Open Purses since 2010.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s Payout ($)
2023 TBD 20,000,000 3,600,000
2022 Scottie Scheffler 8,200,000 1,476,000
2021 Brooks Koepka (2) 7,300,000 1,314,000
2020 Webb Simpson 7,300,000 1,314,000
2019 Rickie Fowler 7,100,000 1,278,000
2018 Gary Woodland 6,900,000 1,242,000
2017 Hideki Matsuyama (2) 6,700,000 1,206,000
2016 Hideki Matsuyama 6,500,000 1,170,000
2015 Brooks Koepka 6,300,000 1,134,000
2014 Kevin Stadler 6,200,000 1,116,000
2013 Phil Mickelson (3) 6,200,000 1,116,000
2012 Kyle Stanley 6,100,000 1,098,000
2011 Mark Wilson 6,100,000 1,098,000
2010 Hunter Mahan 6,000,000 1,080,000
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open 2023- Tee Times, Field, Odds, and Weather Forecast

WM Phoenix Open 2023: Tee Times, Field, Odds, and Weather Forecast

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  53min
Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open Purse up 144%, Winner’s Payout Set At $3.6M
WM Phoenix Open Purse up 144%, Winner’s Payout Set At $3.6M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  20s
Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open 2023: +15000 Among Best Longshot Bets
WM Phoenix Open 2023: +15000 Among Best Longshot Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open 2023- TPC Scottsdale Course Preview
WM Phoenix Open 2023: TPC Scottsdale Course Preview
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  10h
Golf News and Rumors
Phil Mickelson Golf 1
Phil Mickelson Feels ‘Rejuvenated’ Ahead Of Upcoming Golf Season
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 1 2023
Golf News and Rumors
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Course Preview
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Course Preview
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 31 2023
Golf News and Rumors
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top