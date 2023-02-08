WM Phoenix Open Purse up 144%, Winner’s Payout Set At $3.6M

The PGA Tour heads to the desert to TPC Scottsdale for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open on Thursday February 9th.
TPC Scottsdale isn’t the longest course on the Tour and it isn’t everyone’s favorite course but the WM Phoenix Open still managed to draw 20 of the top-22 players to Arizona this week. That’s because the purse has more than doubled compared to a year ago.
Compared to last year, the WM Phoenix Open purse is up 144% in 2023 and has been steadily increasing since 2021. In 2023, the Tour will be battling it out for a $20 million purse, including a $3.6 million payout to the WM Phoenix Open winner.
WM Phoenix Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
The 2023 WM Phoenix Open was named one of the 13 designated tournaments of the year, meaning the purse value was increased to $20 million.
With the largest purse of the year on the line, the field is stacked this weekend at TPC Scottsdale with several of the world’s top golfers in action. It’s going to be a tight race this weekend, as Rory McIlroy makes his PGA Tour season debut alongside red hot Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, and more.
There are a few surprisingly difficult holes that force players to concentrate and think about their approach off the tee, especially hole No.16 known as the “Party Hole”.
The standard winner’s share is 18 percent at PGA Tour sanctioned events.
That means, in 2023, the winner at TPC Scottsdale this weekend will earn $3.6 million. The second placed golfer will also take home a cool $2.18 million.
The 65th placed player will receive $43,000, which is 0.22% of the purse.
|Position
|Money
|1
|$3,600,000
|2
|$2,180,000
|3
|$1,380,000
|4
|$980,000
|5
|$820,000
|6
|$725,000
|7
|$675,000
|8
|$625,000
|9
|$585,000
|10
|$545,000
|11
|$505,000
|12
|$465,000
|13
|$425,000
|14
|$385,000
|15
|$365,000
|16
|$345,000
|17
|$325,000
|18
|$305,000
|19
|$285,000
|20
|$265,000
|21
|$245,000
|22
|$225,000
|23
|$209,000
|24
|$193,000
|25
|$177,000
|26
|$161,000
|27
|$155,000
|28
|$149,000
|29
|$143,000
|30
|$137,000
|31
|$131,000
|32
|$125,000
|33
|$119,000
|34
|$114,000
|35
|$109,000
|36
|$104,000
|37
|$99,000
|38
|$95,000
|39
|$91,000
|40
|$87,000
|41
|$83,000
|42
|$79,000
|43
|$75,000
|44
|$71,000
|45
|$67,000
|46
|$63,000
|47
|$59,000
|48
|$55,800
|49
|$53,000
|50
|$51,400
|51
|$50,200
|52
|$49,000
|53
|$48,200
|54
|$47,400
|55
|$47,000
|56
|$46,600
|57
|$46,200
|58
|$45,800
|59
|$45,400
|60
|$45,000
|61
|$44,600
|62
|$44,200
|63
|$43,800
|64
|$43,400
|65
|$43,000
2023 WM Phoenix Open Purse Increases 144 Percent Compared to 2022
The 2023 Phoenix Open purse will be the biggest ever at the event,
The PGA Tour is offering a $20 million purse at TPC Scottsdale this week and the turnout couldn’t have been better, as the Phoenix Open will draw the strongest field of the season thus far.
The purse value has already gone up in the last year from $8.2 million to the $20 million this year, an increase of 144%.
The purse was recently raised from $7.3 million in 2021 to $8.2 million last year, which was a 12 percent increase. Since 2020, the purse has increased an astonishing 174 percent.
The winner’s payout has increased proportionately as well. In 2023, the WM Phoenix Open winner is set to take home an all-time high payout of $3.6 million, up from $1.476 million in 2022.
Check out the table below for the WM Phoenix Open Purses since 2010.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse ($)
|Winner’s Payout ($)
|2023
|TBD
|20,000,000
|3,600,000
|2022
|Scottie Scheffler
|8,200,000
|1,476,000
|2021
|Brooks Koepka (2)
|7,300,000
|1,314,000
|2020
|Webb Simpson
|7,300,000
|1,314,000
|2019
|Rickie Fowler
|7,100,000
|1,278,000
|2018
|Gary Woodland
|6,900,000
|1,242,000
|2017
|Hideki Matsuyama (2)
|6,700,000
|1,206,000
|2016
|Hideki Matsuyama
|6,500,000
|1,170,000
|2015
|Brooks Koepka
|6,300,000
|1,134,000
|2014
|Kevin Stadler
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2013
|Phil Mickelson (3)
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2012
|Kyle Stanley
|6,100,000
|1,098,000
|2011
|Mark Wilson
|6,100,000
|1,098,000
|2010
|Hunter Mahan
|6,000,000
|1,080,000