WM Phoenix Open Purse up 144%, Winner’s Payout Set At $3.6M

The PGA Tour heads to the desert to TPC Scottsdale for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open on Thursday February 9th.

TPC Scottsdale isn’t the longest course on the Tour and it isn’t everyone’s favorite course but the WM Phoenix Open still managed to draw 20 of the top-22 players to Arizona this week. That’s because the purse has more than doubled compared to a year ago.

Compared to last year, the WM Phoenix Open purse is up 144% in 2023 and has been steadily increasing since 2021. In 2023, the Tour will be battling it out for a $20 million purse, including a $3.6 million payout to the WM Phoenix Open winner.

Scroll down below for a complete WM Phoenix Open 2023 purse payout.

WM Phoenix Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The 2023 WM Phoenix Open was named one of the 13 designated tournaments of the year, meaning the purse value was increased to $20 million.

With the largest purse of the year on the line, the field is stacked this weekend at TPC Scottsdale with several of the world’s top golfers in action. It’s going to be a tight race this weekend, as Rory McIlroy makes his PGA Tour season debut alongside red hot Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, and more.

There are a few surprisingly difficult holes that force players to concentrate and think about their approach off the tee, especially hole No.16 known as the “Party Hole”.

The standard winner’s share is 18 percent at PGA Tour sanctioned events.

That means, in 2023, the winner at TPC Scottsdale this weekend will earn $3.6 million. The second placed golfer will also take home a cool $2.18 million.

The 65th placed player will receive $43,000, which is 0.22% of the purse.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the WM Phoenix Open purse payout.

Position Money 1 $3,600,000 2 $2,180,000 3 $1,380,000 4 $980,000 5 $820,000 6 $725,000 7 $675,000 8 $625,000 9 $585,000 10 $545,000 11 $505,000 12 $465,000 13 $425,000 14 $385,000 15 $365,000 16 $345,000 17 $325,000 18 $305,000 19 $285,000 20 $265,000 21 $245,000 22 $225,000 23 $209,000 24 $193,000 25 $177,000 26 $161,000 27 $155,000 28 $149,000 29 $143,000 30 $137,000 31 $131,000 32 $125,000 33 $119,000 34 $114,000 35 $109,000 36 $104,000 37 $99,000 38 $95,000 39 $91,000 40 $87,000 41 $83,000 42 $79,000 43 $75,000 44 $71,000 45 $67,000 46 $63,000 47 $59,000 48 $55,800 49 $53,000 50 $51,400 51 $50,200 52 $49,000 53 $48,200 54 $47,400 55 $47,000 56 $46,600 57 $46,200 58 $45,800 59 $45,400 60 $45,000 61 $44,600 62 $44,200 63 $43,800 64 $43,400 65 $43,000

2023 WM Phoenix Open Purse Increases 144 Percent Compared to 2022

The 2023 Phoenix Open purse will be the biggest ever at the event,

The PGA Tour is offering a $20 million purse at TPC Scottsdale this week and the turnout couldn’t have been better, as the Phoenix Open will draw the strongest field of the season thus far.

The purse value has already gone up in the last year from $8.2 million to the $20 million this year, an increase of 144%.

The purse was recently raised from $7.3 million in 2021 to $8.2 million last year, which was a 12 percent increase. Since 2020, the purse has increased an astonishing 174 percent.

The winner’s payout has increased proportionately as well. In 2023, the WM Phoenix Open winner is set to take home an all-time high payout of $3.6 million, up from $1.476 million in 2022.

Check out the table below for the WM Phoenix Open Purses since 2010.