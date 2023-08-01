The 2023 Women’s World Cup has been an intense tournament, full of surprises and nail-biting moments. But perhaps one of the most unexpected events came not from the field, but from a soccer analyst’s chair. Carli Lloyd, retired soccer legend and two-time World Cup champion, slammed the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) for their lackluster performance and post-game celebrations after a 0-0 draw with Portugal.

Disappointing 0-0 Tie Sees USA Through to Round of 16

The match was not the USWNT’s finest hour. The team, celebrated for its history of success, barely managed to advance to the knockout stage. They needed at least a draw against Portugal to continue their quest for an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title. They got just that, but the path was fraught with difficulty.

The U.S. looked far from dominant, despite victories and draws against lesser-ranked teams. Their 3-0 win over Vietnam could have been more convincing, considering the difference in talent. Last-minute draws against the Netherlands and Portugal underscored a worrisome trend.

Then came Portugal’s golden opportunity in stoppage time. A shot, narrowly escaping the grasp of victory, hit the post. The U.S. breathed a sigh of relief, but the near-miss only added fuel to the critics’ fire.

Carli Lloyd: “The Player of the Match Was That Post”

Carli Lloyd was one of those critics. As a Fox Sports soccer analyst, Lloyd did not hold back. She expressed shock at the team’s celebratory attitude, saying, “I have never witnessed something like that. There’s a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family. But to be dancing, smiling? I mean, the player of the match was that post. You are lucky to not be going home right now.”

USWNT legend Carli Lloyd calls out Megan Rapinoe for being a horrific leader. Ms. Rapinoe has been so bad for U.S. soccer. It’s great to see USWNT legends and winners call Rapinoe out.

pic.twitter.com/FOGES1DAmG — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) August 1, 2023

Lloyd’s comments were not limited to the celebrations. She also characterized the team’s play as “uninspiring” and “disappointing.” According to Lloyd, the team’s performance was marked by a lack of fitness, individualistic play, and predictable tactics.

Andonovski: “Insane to Question Willingness to Win”

Her comments drew a response from Head coach Vlatko Andonovski, who called it “insane” to “question the willingness to win.”

But Lloyd’s words have resonated with fans and pundits alike. They highlight a sense of urgency for the U.S. The road ahead is challenging, and their next match against the Group G winner, likely Sweden, will be a stern test.

Will the U.S. rise to the occasion and bring their A-Game? We can only wait and see. What’s clear, however, is that the celebrations that followed the tie with Portugal left a sour taste in the mouths of some former players. For a team seeking greatness, the criticism from one of their own may serve as a wake-up call.

The USWNT plays again on Sunday in the Round of 16. All eyes will be on them to see if they can respond to the criticism and perform to the level that fans have come to expect. Lloyd’s words may yet serve as a catalyst for a team that needs to find its spark. The challenge has been laid down. Now it’s up to the players to respond.

Soccer Betting Guides You May Like