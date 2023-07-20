In the digital era, soccer players are more than just athletes on the pitch. They’re global icons with substantial social media followings, their influence reaching far beyond the game itself. As the Women’s World Cup 2023 unfolds, let’s take a look at the most-followed women’s soccer players participating in the tournament, as measured by their Instagram following.

Before we delve into these individual profiles, it’s important to recognize the impact these players have in in the world of social media. The rise of digital platforms, particularly Instagram, has paved the way for these athletes to connect with their fans on a personal level, share glimpses of their life off the pitch, and voice their stand on significant social issues.

The sizeable following these women have garnered reflects not just their soccer prowess but also their resonance with millions across the globe. Let’s explore the journeys and digital influence of the most followed female soccer plays at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Megan Rapinoe – USA (@mrapinoe) – 2.1 Million Followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA Women’s World Cup (@fifawomensworldcup)

Now 38, Megan Rapinoe is an icon in the world of women’s soccer, having represented the USA in 199 games, boasting an impressive tally of 63 goals and 73 assists. However, her influence extends far beyond the pitch. Rapinoe is a well-known advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, leveraging her considerable social media reach to voice support for equality and acceptance.

Despite being in the winter of her professional career, her influence remains substantial, both within and outside the realm of women’s soccer. Rapinoe’s compelling personal journey, combined with her accomplishments, continues to resonate with her 2.1 million Instagram followers, with each post generating an estimated worth of $6,000.

Marta – Brazil (@martasilva10) – 2.6 Million Followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by martavsilva10 (@martavsilva10)

The football landscape is incomplete without the mention of Marta, a stalwart in the women’s game. Now 37, the Brazil and Orlando Pride forward’s illustrious career spans 174 international appearances and a striking 115 goals. Marta’s career took off after a remarkable debut in the 2007 Women’s World Cup, and she has since etched her name in the history of the sport.

Her staggering list of accolades includes the prestigious FIFA World Player of the Year award, bagged six times. Marta’s professional journey, punctuated by her breathtaking performance and resilience, captivates her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

Alexia Putellas – Spain (@alexiaputellas) – 2.9 Million Followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexia Putellas (@alexiaputellas)

Alexia Putellas, the 29-year-old Barcelona midfield maestro, is a sensation both on and off the field. Her stellar performance for Spain, encompassing 101 caps and 28 goals, is testament to her undeniable talent. She’s celebrated numerous victories with Barcelona, clinching titles such as the UEFA Women’s Champions League, La Liga F, Copa de la Reina, and the Spanish Supercopa.

Putellas has also received individual recognition, being awarded the Ballon D’Or twice. In a significant milestone, she became the first female recipient of the Creu de Sant Jordi in 2021, an honor bestowed for significant contributions to Catalonia. Her journey, embellished with accolades and trailblazing feats, is avidly followed by her 2.9 million Instagram followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexia Putellas (@alexiaputellas)

Alex Morgan – USA (@alexmorgan13) – 10.1 Million Followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13)

Alex Morgan, the 34-year-old USA forward and San Diego Wave FC captain, is a tour de force in women’s soccer. Her career record, consisting of 207 caps, 121 goals, and 49 assists for the USA, is both prolific and inspiring. Morgan’s popularity, owing to her formidable skills and charismatic personality, extends to the digital world, where she has amassed over 10.1 million followers.

Her social media influence is a testament to her marketability, with her Instagram account reportedly generating a staggering $600,000 in annual income, and each post garnering over $25,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

Alisha Lehmann – Switzerland (@alishalehmann7) – 13.7 Million Followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alisha Lehmann (@alishalehmann7)

Leading the pack in Instagram popularity is Switzerland’s Alisha Lehmann. At just 24 years old, the Aston Villa forward has already become a key player in the national team, with 40 caps and 7 goals to her name. Lehmann’s rise to prominence was kickstarted with her performance in the Switzerland U17 team that secured the runners-up position in the 2015 UEFA Women’s Under-17 Championship.

Today, Lehmann’s influence is far-reaching, resonating with her 13.7 million Instagram followers. Her journey, replete with passion, determination, and remarkable skill, inspires aspiring footballers worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alisha Lehmann (@alishalehmann7)

The Women’s World Cup 2023 has served as a platform not only to celebrate these players’ extraordinary talent on the pitch but also to acknowledge their influence beyond the game. As they continue to shatter boundaries and inspire millions around the globe, their digital footprints will surely grow in tandem.

