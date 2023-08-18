It was a historic night for both Australia and England in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday evening.

While Australia lost to England 3-1, it was a very historic night for both respective countries.

For the first time in history, the women’s England soccer club will advance to the World Cup Final. Despite the loss for Australia, the game’s viewership peaked at 11.15 million, making it the country’s most-watched TV program in the last two decades.

The World Cup Final is set to kick off on Sunday, August 20th at 6:00 a.m. ET.

Australia vs England World Cup Semi-Finals Peak at 11.15 Million Viewers

The Women’s World Cup semifinal between England and Australia broke local broadcast records last night. The match became the most-watched television program in Australia since 2001.

There were millions of fans all over Australia tuning in, peaking at 11.15 million viewers, which means about 43% of the entire nation was cheering their country on.

The match, which was one of the most-watched TV events in Australian history, averaged around 7.13 million viewers. The semifinal game brought in more viewers than the biggest men’s games in Australia like football or rugby.

The semifinal match also broke the streaming record with over 957,000 online viewers. Additionally, there were 75,784 fans that attended the event.

England Advances to First Final Ever

The win on Wednesday gave England its first-ever appearance at the Women’s World Cup Final in the country’s illustrious history. The Lionesses will meet Spain in the final on Sunday morning.

There is a lot on the line for England. If they win on Sunday. They are vying to become just the third team in women’s soccer history to win both the European Championships and World Cup at the same time.

The last time these two teams met was over a year ago at the European Championship quarter-final. The match headed into extra time with Georgia Stanway giving the Lionesses the advantage. England went on to win the European Crown, so this will definitely be a revenge match for Spain on Sunday.

Soccer Betting Guides 2023