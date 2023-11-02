The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship will tee off from El Cardonal on Thursday morning, as the field competes for a share of a $8.2 million purse. Find the World Wide Technology Championship 2023 tee times, featured groups, key pairings, and weather forecast for all four days at the El Cardonal at Diamante.

There are only two more events left on the FedEx Cup fall schedule after the World Wide Technology Championship. The last half of the season is coming to an end but players in the field are still competing for FedEx Cup points.

For the first time ever, the PGA Tour will play an official event at a TGR-designed course. El Cardonal at Diamante is Tiger Woods’ first-course design and it features a lot of West Coast flair.

The weather is going to be excellent in Mexico with next to no chance of rain. Temperatures will be absolutely perfect for golf with highs of 84°F and lows of 67°F.

World Wide Technology Championship 2023 Field

Unlike other events in the Fall, there will be a full 156-man field in Mexico this weekend.

Only the top 70 with ties will advance and make the cut. The field isn’t particularly strong with only 10 of the top 63 players in the world competing in Mexico. The highest-ranked player is Cameron Young, who sits 16th on the Official World Golf Rankings.

The highest-ranked FedEx Cup player is Lucas Glover, who sits 18th in the standings. The field is relatively light making room for less established players to find their first win.

World Wide Technology Championship 2023 Tee Times

It’s back to regular tee times this week at the World Wide Technology Championship. Even though the field will be playing in Mexico, the time zone is only two hours behind Eastern Time zones.

The first tee times begin at 9:25 am ET with groups continuing to tee off in 11-minute intervals.

Featured Groups for Round 1

There are a few great featured groups to catch this weekend in the morning and afternoon. On Thursday, the first featured group with feature Stephan Jaeger, Harry Higgs, and Justin Suh, who will tee off at 9:47 a.m. ET.

The afternoon groups include Mackenzie Hughes, J.J Spaun, and Taylor Montgomery, who tee off at 2:43 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the featured groups to watch in Round 1 and when they will tee off at El Cardonal in Mexico.

9:47 a.m. ET: Stephan Jaeger, Harry Higgs, Justin Suh

9:57 a.m. ET: Luke List, Sahith Theegala, Chris Kirk

10:09 a.m. ET: Davis Riley, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Young

10:20 a.m. ET: K.H. Lee, Lucas Herbert, Keith Mitchell

2:43 p.m. ET: Mackenzie Hughes, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Montgomery

2:54 p.m. ET: Lucas Glover, Akshay Bhatia, Emiliano Grillo

3:05 p.m. ET: Nick Hardy, Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan

3:16 p.m. ET: Adam Long, Charley Hoffman, Kelly Kraft

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Times Groups 9:25 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Cody Gribble, Kevin Yu 9:25 a.m.* Chesson Hadley, Jonathan Byrd, Max McGreevy 9:36 a.m. David Lipsky, Austin Smotherman, Harrison Endycott 9:36 a.m.* Patton Kizzire, Harry Hall, Tyson Alexander 9:47 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, MJ Daffue, Paul Haley II 9:47 a.m.* Stephan Jaeger, Harry Higgs, Justin Suh 9:58 a.m. Chad Ramey, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar 9:58 a.m.* Luke List, Sahith Theegala, Chris Kirk 10:09 a.m. Nico Echavarria, Brian Gay, Jim Herman 10:09 a.m.* Davis Riley, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Young 10:20 a.m. Adam Svensson, Martin Laird, Brandt Snedeker 10:20 a.m.* K.H. Lee, Lucas Herbert, Keith Mitchell 10:31 a.m. Michael Kim, Scott Piercy, Doc Redman 10:31 a.m.* Beau Hossler, Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin 10:42 a.m. Ryan Armour, Brandon Wu, Will Gordon 10:42 a.m.* Jimmy Walker, Camilo Villegas, Austin Eckroat 10:53 a.m. Kevin Tway, Brice Garnett, Jason Dufner 10:53 a.m.* Ryan Moore, James Hahn, Callum Tarren 11:04 a.m. Matti Schmid, Kevin Roy, Chris Naegel 11:04 a.m.* Trevor Werbylo, Peter Kuest, Michael Block 11:15 a.m. Sebastián Vázquez, Isidro Benitez, Preston Summerhays 11:15 a.m.* Kensei Hirata, Isaiah Salinda, Jose Cristobal Islas 2:10 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Austin Cook, Cameron Percy 2:10 p.m.* Henrik Norlander, Davis Thompson, Matthias Schwab 2:21 p.m. Nate Lashley, Ben Martin, Ben Taylor 2:21 p.m.* Brian Stuard, Peter Malnati, Carson Young 2:32 p.m. Thomas Detry, Greyson Sigg, Zecheng Dou 2:32 p.m.* Nick Watney, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim 2:43 p.m. Mackenzie Hughes, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Montgomery 2:43 p.m.* Ryan Brehm, Robert Streb, Lanto Griffin 2:54 p.m. Lucas Glover, Akshay Bhatia, Emiliano Grillo 2:54 p.m.* Chez Reavie, Richy Werenski, Andrew Landry 3:05 p.m. Nick Hardy, Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan 3:05 p.m.* C.T. Pan, Russell Knox, Vince Whaley 3:16 p.m. Adam Long, Charley Hoffman, Kelly Kraft 3:16 p.m.* Troy Merritt, Zac Blair, Hayden Buckley 3:27 p.m. David Lingmerth, Robby Shelton, Justin Lower 3:27 p.m.* Sam Ryder, Taylor Pendrith, Kramer Hickok 3:38 p.m. Michael Gligic, Tano Goya, Kyle Westmoreland 3:38 p.m.* Carl Yuan, Trevor Cone, Brent Grant 3:49 p.m. Scott Harrington, Augusto Núñez, Chase Johnson 3:49 p.m.* Ludvig Åberg, Ryo Ishikawa, Chris Gotterup 4:00 p.m. Ryan Gerard, Roberto Díaz, Peter Knade 4:00 p.m.* Jeffrey Kang, Hunter Epson, Billy Davis

World Wide Technology Championship 2023 Weather Forecast

*Denotes Tee From Hole No. 10

This week, the PGA Tour will host another international event as the field heads to Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship.

As predicted, the weather is going to be beautiful throughout the weekend. While there are strong winds hitting gusts as high as 19 mph throughout the weekend, the conditions should still be manageable for the field.

There is a low chance of rain and the temperature is near perfect for golf.

Check out the chart for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship weather forecast for the entire weekend in Mexico below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains Thursday 82 / 75 W 11 mph (17 mph) 20% W 10 mph (15 mph) 20% Friday 82/ 67 SW 12 mph (18 mph) 0% NW 10 mph (16 mph) 20% Saturday 84 / 79 W 9 mph (14 mph) 20% NW 13 mph (19 mph) 20% Sunday 86 / 81 NW 10 mph (14 mph) 0% N 12 mph (18 mph) 20%