The 2023 Wyndham Championship, the last regular season event on the PGA Tour, tees off on Thursday as the field meets in Greensboro, North Carolina, at the Sedgefield Country Club. While the purse is only $7.6 million, it’s one of the most important events of the year.

The Wyndham Championship will dictate the final FedEx Cup standings. Players will have one last opportunity to crack the top 70. The winner receives 500 FedEx points, which almost guarantees anyone in the top 150 a spot in the playoffs.

There are many picks to take this weekend, but Golf Digest released their picks, including a huge dark horse.

Below, we’ll break down the most popular Golf Digest picks from top golf analysts like Brandon Gdula, RickRunGood.com, and more.

Russell Henley (+2000)

Both Brandon Gdula and Rick Gehman are backing Russell Henley this weekend. Henley has been one of the most accurate players on the Tour. The skill required at Sedgefield Country Club and Henley’s accuracy point to a win.

He leads the Tour in driving accuracy and has been the fourth-best approach player in the field over the last 36 rounds. Henley will have a lot of confidence heading into Greensboro, especially with three top-10 finishes in the last three years.

Hideki Matsuyama (+2000)

Backed by Andy Lack of RickRunGood.com, Hideki Matsuyama has been one of the most overlooked players all season. While he’s had a quiet season, he’s been very consistent on the Tour.

The former Masters Champion has three top-15 finishes in his last seven appearances at the Wyndham Championship. He’s had a good history at Sedgefield, gaining strokes ball striking in every appearance.

Matsuyama is the best short-to-middle iron player in the field and is insanely accurate. Sedgefield is a course that he generally feels comfortable on, ranking second in the field in Shots Gained Total on short, positional golf courses.

Brandon Wu (+10000)

A huge longshot, Brandon Wu was picked by Andy Lack. The RickRunGood.com analyst believes Wu has a great chance this weekend.

After having a great career at Stanford, Wu has already put himself in a position to win on the PGA Tour multiple times. He has two top-three finishes this year at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Mexico Open.

He’s fresh off the 3M Open where he gained 2.5 strokes on both approach and off-the-tee. Wu will be returning back to Sedgefield where he finished 8th last year and is poised for a breakthrough win.

