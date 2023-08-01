The Wyndham Championship is the final event of the 2023 season and there will be a lot on the line this weekend. Several PGA Tour golfers will head to Greensboro, North Carolina this week in hopes of qualifying for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. With a shot at 500 FedEx Cup points on the line, the competition will be fierce at Sedgefield Country Club.
That means nearly any golfer in the top 200 will guarantee themselves a spot in the St. Jude Championship with a win on Sunday.
All players that finish in the top six will earn at least 100 FedEx Cup.
Currently, the cut-off for the St. Jude Championship is 594.007 points.
Wyndham Cup: FedEx Cup Points
The Wyndham Cup is a PGA Tour event, meaning 500 points will be awarded to the winner at Sedgefield Country Club.
However, since players will need at least 594 points to edge Austin Eckroat for the final spot at the St. Jude Championship, the winner is technically not guaranteed a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Depending on where Eckroat finishes this week, there are about 188 players still eligible to get in with a win.
Meanwhile, second place will receive 300 points while finishers 3 through 6 will earn between 100 and 190 points for their performance this weekend.
Only 100 points separate Eckroat and No. 88-ranked Harry Hall. On the other hand, players like Justin Thomas could still sneak in with a top-10 finish, which would net him 75 points in the standings.
Every player in the top 20 will earn at least 45 points, meaning there could still be some significant movement in the standings.
Here is how many points each player in the top 20 will earn at the Wyndham Championship
|Position
|FedEx Cup Points
|1
|500
|2
|300
|3
|190
|4
|135
|5
|110
|6
|100
|7
|90
|8
|85
|9
|80
|10
|75
|11
|70
|12
|65
|13
|60
|14
|57
|15
|55
|16
|53
|17
|51
|18
|49
|19
|47
|20
|45
FedEx Cup Points by Tournament
The PGA Tour assigns a set number of FedEx Cup points to different tournaments on the regular season schedule.
The four major championships and the Players Championship are the most valuable regular-season tournaments with the winner earning 600 points at each event. From there, the winners of the WGC Match Play, Genesis Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Sentry Tournament, and Memorial Tournament earn 550 points.
At all other PGA Tour events, 500 points are awarded to the winner.
Victories during the postseason are even more valuable. A win in the FedEx Cup Playoffs earns players a whopping 2,000 points, more than triple the value of winning a major championship.
Check out how FedEx Cup points are awarded during the PGA Tour season.
|Position
|PGA TOUR Events
|WGC & Genesis, API
|Sentry & Memorial
|Majors & Players
|Additional Events
|FedExCup Playoffs
|1
|500
|550
|550
|600
|300
|2000
|2
|300
|315
|315
|330
|165
|1200
|3
|190
|200
|200
|210
|105
|760
|4
|135
|140
|140
|150
|80
|540
|5
|110
|115
|115
|120
|65
|440
|6
|100
|105
|105
|110
|60
|400
|7
|90
|95
|95
|100
|55
|360
|8
|85
|89
|89
|94
|50
|340
|9
|80
|83
|83
|88
|45
|320
|10
|75
|78
|78
|82
|40
|300
|11
|70
|73
|73
|77
|37.5
|280
|12
|65
|69
|69
|72
|35
|260
|13
|60
|65
|65
|68
|32.5
|240
|14
|57
|62
|62
|64
|31
|228
|15
|55
|59
|59
|61
|30.5
|220
|16
|53
|57
|57
|59
|30
|212
|17
|51
|55
|55
|57
|29.5
|204
|18
|49
|53
|53
|55
|29
|196
|19
|47
|52
|52
|53
|28.5
|188
|20
|45
|51
|51
|51
|28
|180
|21
|43
|48.733
|48.733
|48.733
|26.756
|172
|22
|41
|46.467
|46.467
|46.467
|25.511
|164
|23
|39
|44.2
|44.2
|44.2
|24.267
|156
|24
|37
|41.933
|41.933
|41.933
|23.022
|148
|25
|35.5
|40.233
|40.233
|40.233
|22.089
|142
|26
|34
|38.533
|38.533
|38.533
|21.156
|136
|27
|32.5
|36.833
|36.833
|36.833
|20.222
|130
|28
|31
|35.133
|35.133
|35.133
|19.289
|124
|29
|29.5
|33.433
|33.433
|33.433
|18.356
|118
|30
|28
|31.733
|31.733
|31.733
|17.422
|112
|31
|26.5
|30.033
|30.033
|30.033
|16.489
|106
|32
|25
|28.333
|28.333
|28.333
|15.556
|100
|33
|23.5
|26.633
|26.633
|26.633
|14.622
|94
|34
|22
|24.933
|24.933
|24.933
|13.689
|88
|35
|21
|23.8
|23.8
|23.8
|13.067
|84
|36
|20
|22.667
|22.667
|22.667
|12.444
|80
|37
|19
|21.533
|21.533
|21.533
|11.822
|76
|38
|18
|20.4
|20.4
|20.4
|11.2
|72
|39
|17
|19.267
|19.267
|19.267
|10.578
|68
|40
|16
|18.133
|18.133
|18.133
|9.956
|64
|41
|15
|17
|17
|17
|9.333
|60
|42
|14
|15.867
|15.867
|15.867
|8.711
|56
|43
|13
|14.733
|14.733
|14.733
|8.089
|52
|44
|12
|13.6
|13.6
|13.6
|7.467
|48
|45
|11
|12.467
|12.467
|12.467
|6.844
|44
|46
|10.5
|11.9
|11.9
|11.9
|6.533
|42
|47
|10
|11.333
|11.333
|11.333
|6.222
|40
|48
|9.5
|10.767
|10.767
|10.767
|5.911
|38
|49
|9
|10.2
|10.2
|10.2
|5.6
|36
|50
|8.5
|9.633
|9.633
|9.633
|5.289
|34
|51
|8
|9.067
|9.067
|9.067
|4.978
|32
|52
|7.5
|8.5
|8.5
|8.5
|4.667
|30
|53
|7
|7.933
|7.933
|7.933
|4.356
|28
|54
|6.5
|7.367
|7.367
|7.367
|4.044
|26
|55
|6
|6.8
|6.8
|6.8
|3.733
|24
|56
|5.8
|6.573
|6.573
|6.573
|3.609
|23.2
|57
|5.6
|6.347
|6.347
|6.347
|3.484
|22.4
|58
|5.4
|6.12
|6.12
|6.12
|3.36
|21.6
|59
|5.2
|5.893
|5.893
|5.893
|3.236
|20.8
|60
|5
|5.667
|5.667
|5.667
|3.111
|20
|61
|4.8
|5.44
|5.44
|5.44
|2.987
|19.2
|62
|4.6
|5.213
|5.213
|5.213
|2.862
|18.4
|63
|4.4
|4.987
|4.987
|4.987
|2.738
|17.6
|64
|4.2
|4.76
|4.76
|4.76
|2.613
|16.8
|65
|4
|4.533
|4.533
|4.533
|2.489
|16
|66
|3.8
|4.307
|4.307
|4.307
|2.364
|15.2
|67
|3.6
|4.08
|4.08
|4.08
|2.24
|14.4
|68
|3.4
|3.853
|3.853
|3.853
|2.116
|13.6
|69
|3.2
|3.627
|3.627
|3.627
|1.991
|12.8
|70
|3
|3.4
|3.4
|3.4
|1.867
|12
|71
|2.9
|3.287
|3.287
|3.287
|1.804
|11.6
|72
|2.8
|3.173
|3.173
|3.173
|1.742
|11.2
|73
|2.7
|3.06
|3.06
|3.06
|1.68
|10.8
|74
|2.6
|2.947
|2.947
|2.947
|1.618
|10.4
|75
|2.5
|2.833
|2.833
|2.833
|1.556
|10
|76
|2.4
|2.72
|2.72
|2.72
|1.493
|9.6
|77
|2.3
|2.607
|2.607
|2.607
|1.431
|9.2
|78
|2.2
|2.493
|2.493
|2.493
|1.369
|8.8
|79
|2.1
|2.38
|2.38
|2.38
|1.307
|8.4
|80
|2
|2.267
|2.267
|2.267
|1.244
|8
|81
|1.9
|2.153
|2.153
|2.153
|1.182
|7.6
|82
|1.8
|2.04
|2.04
|2.04
|1.12
|7.2
|83
|1.7
|1.927
|1.927
|1.927
|1.058
|6.8
|84
|1.6
|1.813
|1.813
|1.813
|0.996
|6.4
|85
|1.5
|1.7
|1.7
|1.7
|0.933
|6
|86
|1.45
|1.65
|1.65
|1.65
|0.88
|5.8
|87
|1.4
|1.6
|1.6
|1.6
|0.83
|5.6
|88
|1.35
|1.55
|1.55
|1.55
|0.78
|5.4
|89
|1.3
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|0.73
|5.2
|90
|1.25
|1.45
|1.45
|1.45
|0.68
|5
|91
|1.2
|1.4
|1.4
|1.4
|0.63
|4.8
|92
|1.15
|1.35
|1.35
|1.35
|0.58
|4.6
|93
|1.1
|1.3
|1.3
|1.3
|0.53
|4.4
|94
|1.05
|1.25
|1.25
|1.25
|0.48
|4.2
|95
|1
|1.2
|1.2
|1.2
|0.43
|4
|96
|0.95
|1.15
|1.15
|1.15
|0.38
|3.8
|97
|0.9
|1.1
|1.1
|1.1
|0.33
|3.6
|98
|0.85
|1.05
|1.05
|1.05
|0.28
|3.4
|99
|0.8
|1
|1
|1
|0.23
|3.2
|100
|0.75
|0.95
|0.95
|0.95
|0.18
|3
- Cash Out Betting Guide – Compare Best Betting Sites with Cash Out Option.