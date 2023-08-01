Golf News and Rumors

Wyndham Championship 2023: How Many FedEx Cup Points Are On The Line?

Gia Nguyen
The Wyndham Championship is the final event of the 2023 season and there will be a lot on the line this weekend. Several PGA Tour golfers will head to Greensboro, North Carolina this week in hopes of qualifying for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. With a shot at 500 FedEx Cup points on the line, the competition will be fierce at Sedgefield Country Club.

The PGA Tour season will come to an end this week as the world’s top golfers tee off from Sedgefield Country Club for a shot at the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The Wyndham Championship winner will be awarded 500 FedEx Cup points.

That means nearly any golfer in the top 200 will guarantee themselves a spot in the St. Jude Championship with a win on Sunday.

All players that finish in the top six will earn at least 100 FedEx Cup.

Currently, the cut-off for the St. Jude Championship is 594.007 points.

Wyndham Cup: FedEx Cup Points

The Wyndham Cup is a PGA Tour event, meaning 500 points will be awarded to the winner at Sedgefield Country Club.

However, since players will need at least 594 points to edge Austin Eckroat for the final spot at the St. Jude Championship, the winner is technically not guaranteed a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Depending on where Eckroat finishes this week, there are about 188 players still eligible to get in with a win.

Meanwhile, second place will receive 300 points while finishers 3 through 6 will earn between 100 and 190 points for their performance this weekend.

Only 100 points separate Eckroat and No. 88-ranked Harry Hall. On the other hand, players like Justin Thomas could still sneak in with a top-10 finish, which would net him 75 points in the standings.

Every player in the top 20 will earn at least 45 points, meaning there could still be some significant movement in the standings.

Here is how many points each player in the top 20 will earn at the Wyndham Championship

Position FedEx Cup Points
1 500
2 300
3 190
4 135
5 110
6 100
7 90
8 85
9 80
10 75
11 70
12 65
13 60
14 57
15 55
16 53
17 51
18 49
19 47
20 45

FedEx Cup Points by Tournament

The PGA Tour assigns a set number of FedEx Cup points to different tournaments on the regular season schedule.

The four major championships and the Players Championship are the most valuable regular-season tournaments with the winner earning 600 points at each event. From there, the winners of the WGC Match Play, Genesis Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Sentry Tournament, and Memorial Tournament earn 550 points.

At all other PGA Tour events, 500 points are awarded to the winner.

Victories during the postseason are even more valuable. A win in the FedEx Cup Playoffs earns players a whopping 2,000 points, more than triple the value of winning a major championship.

Check out how FedEx Cup points are awarded during the PGA Tour season.

Position PGA TOUR Events WGC & Genesis, API Sentry & Memorial Majors & Players Additional Events FedExCup Playoffs
1 500 550 550 600 300 2000
2 300 315 315 330 165 1200
3 190 200 200 210 105 760
4 135 140 140 150 80 540
5 110 115 115 120 65 440
6 100 105 105 110 60 400
7 90 95 95 100 55 360
8 85 89 89 94 50 340
9 80 83 83 88 45 320
10 75 78 78 82 40 300
11 70 73 73 77 37.5 280
12 65 69 69 72 35 260
13 60 65 65 68 32.5 240
14 57 62 62 64 31 228
15 55 59 59 61 30.5 220
16 53 57 57 59 30 212
17 51 55 55 57 29.5 204
18 49 53 53 55 29 196
19 47 52 52 53 28.5 188
20 45 51 51 51 28 180
21 43 48.733 48.733 48.733 26.756 172
22 41 46.467 46.467 46.467 25.511 164
23 39 44.2 44.2 44.2 24.267 156
24 37 41.933 41.933 41.933 23.022 148
25 35.5 40.233 40.233 40.233 22.089 142
26 34 38.533 38.533 38.533 21.156 136
27 32.5 36.833 36.833 36.833 20.222 130
28 31 35.133 35.133 35.133 19.289 124
29 29.5 33.433 33.433 33.433 18.356 118
30 28 31.733 31.733 31.733 17.422 112
31 26.5 30.033 30.033 30.033 16.489 106
32 25 28.333 28.333 28.333 15.556 100
33 23.5 26.633 26.633 26.633 14.622 94
34 22 24.933 24.933 24.933 13.689 88
35 21 23.8 23.8 23.8 13.067 84
36 20 22.667 22.667 22.667 12.444 80
37 19 21.533 21.533 21.533 11.822 76
38 18 20.4 20.4 20.4 11.2 72
39 17 19.267 19.267 19.267 10.578 68
40 16 18.133 18.133 18.133 9.956 64
41 15 17 17 17 9.333 60
42 14 15.867 15.867 15.867 8.711 56
43 13 14.733 14.733 14.733 8.089 52
44 12 13.6 13.6 13.6 7.467 48
45 11 12.467 12.467 12.467 6.844 44
46 10.5 11.9 11.9 11.9 6.533 42
47 10 11.333 11.333 11.333 6.222 40
48 9.5 10.767 10.767 10.767 5.911 38
49 9 10.2 10.2 10.2 5.6 36
50 8.5 9.633 9.633 9.633 5.289 34
51 8 9.067 9.067 9.067 4.978 32
52 7.5 8.5 8.5 8.5 4.667 30
53 7 7.933 7.933 7.933 4.356 28
54 6.5 7.367 7.367 7.367 4.044 26
55 6 6.8 6.8 6.8 3.733 24
56 5.8 6.573 6.573 6.573 3.609 23.2
57 5.6 6.347 6.347 6.347 3.484 22.4
58 5.4 6.12 6.12 6.12 3.36 21.6
59 5.2 5.893 5.893 5.893 3.236 20.8
60 5 5.667 5.667 5.667 3.111 20
61 4.8 5.44 5.44 5.44 2.987 19.2
62 4.6 5.213 5.213 5.213 2.862 18.4
63 4.4 4.987 4.987 4.987 2.738 17.6
64 4.2 4.76 4.76 4.76 2.613 16.8
65 4 4.533 4.533 4.533 2.489 16
66 3.8 4.307 4.307 4.307 2.364 15.2
67 3.6 4.08 4.08 4.08 2.24 14.4
68 3.4 3.853 3.853 3.853 2.116 13.6
69 3.2 3.627 3.627 3.627 1.991 12.8
70 3 3.4 3.4 3.4 1.867 12
71 2.9 3.287 3.287 3.287 1.804 11.6
72 2.8 3.173 3.173 3.173 1.742 11.2
73 2.7 3.06 3.06 3.06 1.68 10.8
74 2.6 2.947 2.947 2.947 1.618 10.4
75 2.5 2.833 2.833 2.833 1.556 10
76 2.4 2.72 2.72 2.72 1.493 9.6
77 2.3 2.607 2.607 2.607 1.431 9.2
78 2.2 2.493 2.493 2.493 1.369 8.8
79 2.1 2.38 2.38 2.38 1.307 8.4
80 2 2.267 2.267 2.267 1.244 8
81 1.9 2.153 2.153 2.153 1.182 7.6
82 1.8 2.04 2.04 2.04 1.12 7.2
83 1.7 1.927 1.927 1.927 1.058 6.8
84 1.6 1.813 1.813 1.813 0.996 6.4
85 1.5 1.7 1.7 1.7 0.933 6
86 1.45 1.65 1.65 1.65 0.88 5.8
87 1.4 1.6 1.6 1.6 0.83 5.6
88 1.35 1.55 1.55 1.55 0.78 5.4
89 1.3 1.5 1.5 1.5 0.73 5.2
90 1.25 1.45 1.45 1.45 0.68 5
91 1.2 1.4 1.4 1.4 0.63 4.8
92 1.15 1.35 1.35 1.35 0.58 4.6
93 1.1 1.3 1.3 1.3 0.53 4.4
94 1.05 1.25 1.25 1.25 0.48 4.2
95 1 1.2 1.2 1.2 0.43 4
96 0.95 1.15 1.15 1.15 0.38 3.8
97 0.9 1.1 1.1 1.1 0.33 3.6
98 0.85 1.05 1.05 1.05 0.28 3.4
99 0.8 1 1 1 0.23 3.2
100 0.75 0.95 0.95 0.95 0.18 3

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
