The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 Wyndham Championship this week for a share of a $7.6 million purse. The 2023 Wyndham Championship winner will take home a cool $1.368 million payout. Learn more about the Wyndham Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.
The Wyndham Championship field will tee off from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for the final regular season PGA Tour event of the year on Thursday. With the FedEx Cup Playoffs around the corner, it’s the last chance for players to secure a spot at the St. Jude Championship next weekend.
In 2023, the Wyndham Championship purse is only set at a modest $7.6 million but with a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs on the line, there will be a lot more at stake at Sedgefield Country Club.
Given that the PGA Tour will give out over $75 million for the FedExCup Playoffs, players will be giving it their all to qualify this weekend.
The 2023 Wyndham Championship purse has grown by just 4 percent since last year, making it one of the smallest purse increases of the year. In 2023, the winner’s share is set at $1.36 million.
The Wyndham Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
The Wyndham Championship is one of the oldest tournaments on the tour. It was established in 1938 and has been hosted on the Sedgefield Country Club for the last 16 years.
The tournament has a rich history and has gone through some name changes in the past. In 2007, the event was renamed the Wyndham Championship when the Wyndham Hotels and Resorts took over for DaimlerChrysler as title sponsor.
This year, the event features a healthy $7.6 million purse with the winner receiving $1.36 million.
While the purse has only increased by 4 percent since 2022, it is up 18 percent since 2020, when Jim Herman won the event.
For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Wyndham Championship prize money and payouts, please refer to the table below.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|1,368,000
|2nd
|$828,400
|3rd
|524,400
|4th
|$372,400
|5th
|311,600
|6th
|$275,500
|7th
|256,500
|8th
|$237,500
|9th
|222,300
|10th
|$207,100
|11th
|$191,900
|12th
|$176,700
|13th
|$161,500
|14th
|$146,300
|15th
|$138,700
|16th
|$131,100
|17th
|$123,500
|18th
|$115,900
|19th
|$108,300
|20th
|$100,700
|21st
|$93,100
|22nd
|$85,500
|23rd
|$79,420
|24th
|$73,340
|25th
|$67,260
|26th
|$61,180
|27th
|$58,900
|28th
|$56,620
|29th
|$54,340
|30th
|$52,060
|31st
|$49,780
|32nd
|$47,500
|33rd
|$45,220
|34th
|$43,320
|35th
|$41,420
|36th
|$39,520
|37th
|$37,620
|38th
|$36,100
|39th
|$34,580
|40th
|$33,060
|41st
|$31,540
|42nd
|$30,020
|43rd
|$28,500
|44th
|$26,980
|45th
|$25,460
|46th
|$23,940
|47th
|$22,420
|48th
|$21,204
|49th
|$20,140
|50th
|$19,532
|51st
|$19,076
|52nd
|$18,620
|53rd
|$18,316
|54th
|$18,012
|55th
|$17,860
|56th
|$17,708
|57th
|$17,556
|58th
|$17,404
|59th
|$17,252
|60th
|$17,100
|61st
|$16,948
|62nd
|$16,796
|63rd
|$16,644
|64th
|$16,492
|65th
|$16,340
Wyndham Championship Purse Has Increased 4% Since 2022
The Wyndham Championship may not offer a lot of cash compared to other events on the schedule, but it’s one the most important events of the year.
As we noted earlier, the Wyndham Championship purse only increased by four percent to $7.6 million in 2023.
Due to the nature of the PGA Tour’s new elevated events, some tournaments have seen bigger purse increases in 2023 than the Wyndham Championship has seen over the past four years combined.
Still, with the PGA Tour giving out $75 million over the next four weeks, there’s a lot of potential cash at stake this weekend.
The tournament is the official last event of the regular season, giving players one final shot to earn points for the FedExCup Playoffs.
In 2023, the Wyndham Championship winner will take home a cool $1.368 million payout and earn 500 FedEx Cup points, giving any golfers in the top 188 spots in the standings an automatic invitation to the St. Jude Championship.
With so many players on the cusp of qualifying, the stakes for the competition are higher than ever this weekend.
Check out the table below to view the Wyndham Championship purses and winners since 2019.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
(US$)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|2023
|TBD
|7,600,000
|1,368,000
|2022
|Tom Kim
|7,300,000
|1,314,000
|2021
|Kevin Kisner
|6,400,000
|1,152,000
|2020
|Jim Herman
|6,400,000
|1,152,000
|2019
|J. T. Poston
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2018
|Brandt Snedeker (2)
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2017
|Henrik Stenson
|5,800,000
|1,044,000
|2016
|Kim Si-woo
|5,600,000
|1,008,000
|2015
|Davis Love III (3)
|5,400,000
|972,000
|2014
|Camilo Villegas
|5,300,000
|954,000
|2013
|Patrick Reed
|5,300,000
|954,000
|2012
|Sergio García
|5,200,000
|936,000
|2011
|Webb Simpson
|5,200,000
|936,000
|2010
|Arjun Atwal
|5,100,000
|918,000
|2009
|Ryan Moore
|5,100,000
|918,000
|2008
|Carl Pettersson
|5,100,000
|918,000
|2007
|Brandt Snedeker
|5,000,000
|900,000
