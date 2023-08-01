The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 Wyndham Championship this week for a share of a $7.6 million purse. The 2023 Wyndham Championship winner will take home a cool $1.368 million payout. Learn more about the Wyndham Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

The Wyndham Championship field will tee off from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for the final regular season PGA Tour event of the year on Thursday. With the FedEx Cup Playoffs around the corner, it’s the last chance for players to secure a spot at the St. Jude Championship next weekend.

In 2023, the Wyndham Championship purse is only set at a modest $7.6 million but with a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs on the line, there will be a lot more at stake at Sedgefield Country Club.

Given that the PGA Tour will give out over $75 million for the FedExCup Playoffs, players will be giving it their all to qualify this weekend.

The 2023 Wyndham Championship purse has grown by just 4 percent since last year, making it one of the smallest purse increases of the year. In 2023, the winner’s share is set at $1.36 million.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 Wyndham Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.

The Wyndham Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The Wyndham Championship is one of the oldest tournaments on the tour. It was established in 1938 and has been hosted on the Sedgefield Country Club for the last 16 years.

The tournament has a rich history and has gone through some name changes in the past. In 2007, the event was renamed the Wyndham Championship when the Wyndham Hotels and Resorts took over for DaimlerChrysler as title sponsor.

This year, the event features a healthy $7.6 million purse with the winner receiving $1.36 million.

While the purse has only increased by 4 percent since 2022, it is up 18 percent since 2020, when Jim Herman won the event.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Wyndham Championship prize money and payouts, please refer to the table below.

Position Prize Money 1st 1,368,000 2nd $828,400 3rd 524,400 4th $372,400 5th 311,600 6th $275,500 7th 256,500 8th $237,500 9th 222,300 10th $207,100 11th $191,900 12th $176,700 13th $161,500 14th $146,300 15th $138,700 16th $131,100 17th $123,500 18th $115,900 19th $108,300 20th $100,700 21st $93,100 22nd $85,500 23rd $79,420 24th $73,340 25th $67,260 26th $61,180 27th $58,900 28th $56,620 29th $54,340 30th $52,060 31st $49,780 32nd $47,500 33rd $45,220 34th $43,320 35th $41,420 36th $39,520 37th $37,620 38th $36,100 39th $34,580 40th $33,060 41st $31,540 42nd $30,020 43rd $28,500 44th $26,980 45th $25,460 46th $23,940 47th $22,420 48th $21,204 49th $20,140 50th $19,532 51st $19,076 52nd $18,620 53rd $18,316 54th $18,012 55th $17,860 56th $17,708 57th $17,556 58th $17,404 59th $17,252 60th $17,100 61st $16,948 62nd $16,796 63rd $16,644 64th $16,492 65th $16,340

Wyndham Championship Purse Has Increased 4% Since 2022

The Wyndham Championship may not offer a lot of cash compared to other events on the schedule, but it’s one the most important events of the year.

As we noted earlier, the Wyndham Championship purse only increased by four percent to $7.6 million in 2023.

Due to the nature of the PGA Tour’s new elevated events, some tournaments have seen bigger purse increases in 2023 than the Wyndham Championship has seen over the past four years combined.

Still, with the PGA Tour giving out $75 million over the next four weeks, there’s a lot of potential cash at stake this weekend.

The tournament is the official last event of the regular season, giving players one final shot to earn points for the FedExCup Playoffs.

In 2023, the Wyndham Championship winner will take home a cool $1.368 million payout and earn 500 FedEx Cup points, giving any golfers in the top 188 spots in the standings an automatic invitation to the St. Jude Championship.

With so many players on the cusp of qualifying, the stakes for the competition are higher than ever this weekend.

Check out the table below to view the Wyndham Championship purses and winners since 2019.

Year Winner Purse (US$) Winner’s share ($) 2023 TBD 7,600,000 1,368,000 2022 Tom Kim 7,300,000 1,314,000 2021 Kevin Kisner 6,400,000 1,152,000 2020 Jim Herman 6,400,000 1,152,000 2019 J. T. Poston 6,200,000 1,116,000 2018 Brandt Snedeker (2) 6,000,000 1,080,000 2017 Henrik Stenson 5,800,000 1,044,000 2016 Kim Si-woo 5,600,000 1,008,000 2015 Davis Love III (3) 5,400,000 972,000 2014 Camilo Villegas 5,300,000 954,000 2013 Patrick Reed 5,300,000 954,000 2012 Sergio García 5,200,000 936,000 2011 Webb Simpson 5,200,000 936,000 2010 Arjun Atwal 5,100,000 918,000 2009 Ryan Moore 5,100,000 918,000 2008 Carl Pettersson 5,100,000 918,000 2007 Brandt Snedeker 5,000,000 900,000

