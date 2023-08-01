Golf News and Rumors

Wyndham Championship 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 4% in 2023, Winner's Share Set At $1.36M

Gia Nguyen
The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 Wyndham Championship this week for a share of a $7.6 million purse. The 2023 Wyndham Championship winner will take home a cool $1.368 million payout. Learn more about the Wyndham Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

The Wyndham Championship field will tee off from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for the final regular season PGA Tour event of the year on Thursday. With the FedEx Cup Playoffs around the corner, it’s the last chance for players to secure a spot at the St. Jude Championship next weekend.

In 2023, the Wyndham Championship purse is only set at a modest $7.6 million but with a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs on the line, there will be a lot more at stake at Sedgefield Country Club.

Given that the PGA Tour will give out over $75 million for the FedExCup Playoffs, players will be giving it their all to qualify this weekend.

The 2023 Wyndham Championship purse has grown by just 4 percent since last year, making it one of the smallest purse increases of the year. In 2023, the winner’s share is set at $1.36 million.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 Wyndham Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.

The Wyndham Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The Wyndham Championship is one of the oldest tournaments on the tour. It was established in 1938 and has been hosted on the Sedgefield Country Club for the last 16 years.

The tournament has a rich history and has gone through some name changes in the past. In 2007, the event was renamed the Wyndham Championship when the Wyndham Hotels and Resorts took over for DaimlerChrysler as title sponsor.

This year, the event features a healthy $7.6 million purse with the winner receiving $1.36 million.

While the purse has only increased by 4 percent since 2022, it is up 18 percent since 2020, when Jim Herman won the event.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Wyndham Championship prize money and payouts, please refer to the table below.

Position Prize Money
1st 1,368,000
2nd $828,400
3rd 524,400
4th $372,400
5th 311,600
6th $275,500
7th 256,500
8th $237,500
9th 222,300
10th $207,100
11th $191,900
12th $176,700
13th $161,500
14th $146,300
15th $138,700
16th $131,100
17th $123,500
18th $115,900
19th $108,300
20th $100,700
21st $93,100
22nd $85,500
23rd $79,420
24th $73,340
25th $67,260
26th $61,180
27th $58,900
28th $56,620
29th $54,340
30th $52,060
31st $49,780
32nd $47,500
33rd $45,220
34th $43,320
35th $41,420
36th $39,520
37th $37,620
38th $36,100
39th $34,580
40th $33,060
41st $31,540
42nd $30,020
43rd $28,500
44th $26,980
45th $25,460
46th $23,940
47th $22,420
48th $21,204
49th $20,140
50th $19,532
51st $19,076
52nd $18,620
53rd $18,316
54th $18,012
55th $17,860
56th $17,708
57th $17,556
58th $17,404
59th $17,252
60th $17,100
61st $16,948
62nd $16,796
63rd $16,644
64th $16,492
65th $16,340

Wyndham Championship Purse Has Increased 4% Since 2022

The Wyndham Championship may not offer a lot of cash compared to other events on the schedule, but it’s one the most important events of the year.

As we noted earlier, the Wyndham Championship purse only increased by four percent to $7.6 million in 2023.

Due to the nature of the PGA Tour’s new elevated events, some tournaments have seen bigger purse increases in 2023 than the Wyndham Championship has seen over the past four years combined.

Still, with the PGA Tour giving out $75 million over the next four weeks, there’s a lot of potential cash at stake this weekend.

The tournament is the official last event of the regular season, giving players one final shot to earn points for the FedExCup Playoffs.

In 2023, the Wyndham Championship winner will take home a cool $1.368 million payout and earn 500 FedEx Cup points, giving any golfers in the top 188 spots in the standings an automatic invitation to the St. Jude Championship.

With so many players on the cusp of qualifying, the stakes for the competition are higher than ever this weekend.

Check out the table below to view the Wyndham Championship purses and winners since 2019.

Year Winner Purse

(US$)

 Winner’s

share ($)
2023 TBD 7,600,000 1,368,000
2022 Tom Kim 7,300,000 1,314,000
2021 Kevin Kisner 6,400,000 1,152,000
2020 Jim Herman 6,400,000 1,152,000
2019 J. T. Poston 6,200,000 1,116,000
2018 Brandt Snedeker (2) 6,000,000 1,080,000
2017 Henrik Stenson 5,800,000 1,044,000
2016 Kim Si-woo 5,600,000 1,008,000
2015 Davis Love III (3) 5,400,000 972,000
2014 Camilo Villegas 5,300,000 954,000
2013 Patrick Reed 5,300,000 954,000
2012 Sergio García 5,200,000 936,000
2011 Webb Simpson 5,200,000 936,000
2010 Arjun Atwal 5,100,000 918,000
2009 Ryan Moore 5,100,000 918,000
2008 Carl Pettersson 5,100,000 918,000
2007 Brandt Snedeker 5,000,000 900,000

Golf News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

