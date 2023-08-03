The 2023 Wyndham Championship will tee off from Sedgefield Country Club on Thursday morning. The short positional course will demand tremendous accuracy from the field as they compete for a $7.6 million purse. Originally opened in 1926, the Par 71 course now stretches 6,918 yards. Below, we’ll give an overview of the course, a summary of the front and back nine, and reveal the Wyndham Championship 2023 scorecard.

Wyndham Championship 2023: Sedgefield Country Club Course Preview

Located in Greensboro, North Carolina, the Sedgefield Country Club was designed by Donald Ross. Along with the Detroit Golf Club, it’s one of two Ross-designed courses that hosts a regular season event on the tour.

The Ross Course consisted of Bentgrass greens until a $3 million major renovation project happened in 2007. The restoration project added Champion Bermuda green and rolling fairways.

A true Ross-designed course, the quality and interest of his putting surfaces won’t disappoint. While being one of the shorter courses, the course isn’t nice to big hitters.

The Front 9 spans 3,530 while the Back 9 will challenge golfers to get creative with their shot trajectory. At 3,388 yards, the Par 36 presents some different difficulties and favors accurate hitters.

Check out the summary of the Wyndham Championship scorecard below.

Front 9: Par 36, 3,530 Yards

Par 35, 3,388 yards Total: Par 71, 6,918 yards

Wyndham Championship 2023 Scorecard

Some of the greatest golfers have played on the greens at Sedgefield Country Club.

Sam Snead won the first of his eight Greater Greensboro titles at the inaugural event in 1938. Snead headlines an impressive list of past winners, including Ralph Guldahl (1939), Billy Casper (1962,1968), Tom Weiskopf (1975), Davis Love III (1992, 2006, 2015), Webb Simpson (2011), Sergio Garcia (2012), Patrick Reed (2013), and more.

The Wyndham Championship will highlight some fierce competition as players only have one more chance to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.

Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total Yards 393 432 190 $509 444 588 395 190 389 3530 6918 Par 4 4 3 5 4 5 4 3 4 36 71 Hole 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Yards 440 378 188 $371 455 432 179 560 385 3388 Par 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 35

