The Wyndham Championship is the final tournament on the PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament gives players one final shot to stake a claim in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which pits the top 70 golfers from the season against one another for a series of three events.

Tom Kim is the reigning winner at the Wyndham Championship after winning by five strokes in 2022.

Ten different players have won the event multiple times, but who has the most Wyndham Championship victories?

Who Has The Most Wyndham Championship Wins?

Then known as the Greater Greensboro Open, Sam Snead won the first-ever tournament in 1938.

Snead went on to win eight titles, by far the most ever in the tournament’s rich history. His last victory came in 1965 at the age of 52, making him the oldest player ever to win the Wyndham Championship, a record that still stands today. Snead is also the only player to win the tournament in consecutive years with the last time coming in 1956.

There have been five other multiple winners in the event’s history. However, American golfer Brandt Snedeker is the only player to win the event more than once since it was named the Wyndham Championship.

Davis Love III is the only player to win the tournament three times (1992, 2006, 2015) while eight other players have won the event twice.

Check out the players with the most Wyndham Championship victories below.

Sam Snead — 8 wins (1938, 1946, 1949, 1950, 1955, 1956, 1960, 1965)

Davis Love III — 3 wins (1992, 2006, 2015)

Byron Nelson — (1941, 1945)

Doug Sanders — (1963, 1966)

Billy Casper — (1962, 1968)

George Archer — (1967, 1972)

Danny Edwards — (1977, 1982)

Sandy Lyle — (1986, 1988)

Rocco Mediate — (1993, 2002)

Brandt Snedeker — (2007, 2018)

Wyndham Championship Name & Course History

For its entire 85-year history, the event has been played in Greensboro, North Carolina and has been primarily held at three courses. Today, it’s played at Sedgefield Country Club, the same location where it was originally held in 1938.

It was hosted at Forest Oaks Country Club from 1977 until 2007 before moving back to Sedgefield Country Club in 2008.

In the early days, the tournament would also be played at Starmount Forest Country Club but the course hasn’t held the event since 1956.

Wyndham Championship Past Winners

Year Winner 2023 TBD 2022 Tom Kim 2021 Kevin Kisner 2020 Jim Herman 2019 J. T. Poston 2018 Brandt Snedeker (2) 2017 Henrik Stenson 2016 Kim Si-woo 2015 Davis Love III (3) 2014 Camilo Villegas 2013 Patrick Reed 2012 Sergio García 2011 Webb Simpson 2010 Arjun Atwal 2009 Ryan Moore 2008 Carl Pettersson 2007 Brandt Snedeker 2006 Davis Love III (2) 2005 K. J. Choi 2004 Brent Geiberger 2003 Shigeki Maruyama 2002 Rocco Mediate (2) 2001 Scott Hoch 2000 Hal Sutton 1999 Jesper Parnevik 1998 Trevor Dodds 1997 Frank Nobilo 1996 Mark O’Meara 1995 Jim Gallagher Jr. 1994 Mike Springer 1993 Rocco Mediate 1992 Davis Love III 1991 Mark Brooks 1,990 Steve Elkington 1989 Ken Green 1988 Sandy Lyle (2) 1,987 Scott Simpson 1986 Sandy Lyle 1985 Joey Sindelar 1984 Andy Bean 1,983 Lanny Wadkins 1982 Danny Edwards (2) 1981 Larry Nelson 1980 Craig Stadler 1,979 Raymond Floyd 1978 Seve Ballesteros 1977 Danny Edwards 1976 Al Geiberger 1975 Tom Weiskopf 1974 Bob Charles 1973 Chi-Chi Rodríguez 1972 George Archer (2) 1971 Buddy Allin 1970 Gary Player 1969 Gene Littler 1968 Billy Casper (2) 1967 George Archer 1966 Doug Sanders (2) 1965 Sam Snead (8) 1964 Julius Boros 1963 Doug Sanders 1962 Billy Casper 1961 Mike Souchak 1960 Sam Snead (7) 1959 Dow Finsterwald 1958 Bob Goalby 1957 Stan Leonard 1956 Sam Snead (6) 1955 Sam Snead (5) 1954 Doug Ford 1,953 Earl Stewart 1,952 Dave Douglas 1951 Art Doering 1950 Sam Snead (4) 1949 Sam Snead (3) 1948 Lloyd Mangrum 1947 Vic Ghezzi 1946 Sam Snead (2) 1945 Byron Nelson (2) 1943–44: No tournament due to World War II 1942 Sammy Byrd 1941 Byron Nelson 1940 Ben Hogan 1939 Ralph Guldahl 1938 Sam Snead

