The Wyndham Championship is the final tournament on the PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament gives players one final shot to stake a claim in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which pits the top 70 golfers from the season against one another for a series of three events.
Tom Kim is the reigning winner at the Wyndham Championship after winning by five strokes in 2022.
Ten different players have won the event multiple times, but who has the most Wyndham Championship victories?
Who Has The Most Wyndham Championship Wins?
Then known as the Greater Greensboro Open, Sam Snead won the first-ever tournament in 1938.
Snead went on to win eight titles, by far the most ever in the tournament’s rich history. His last victory came in 1965 at the age of 52, making him the oldest player ever to win the Wyndham Championship, a record that still stands today. Snead is also the only player to win the tournament in consecutive years with the last time coming in 1956.
There have been five other multiple winners in the event’s history. However, American golfer Brandt Snedeker is the only player to win the event more than once since it was named the Wyndham Championship.
Davis Love III is the only player to win the tournament three times (1992, 2006, 2015) while eight other players have won the event twice.
Check out the players with the most Wyndham Championship victories below.
- Sam Snead — 8 wins (1938, 1946, 1949, 1950, 1955, 1956, 1960, 1965)
- Davis Love III — 3 wins (1992, 2006, 2015)
- Byron Nelson — (1941, 1945)
- Doug Sanders — (1963, 1966)
- Billy Casper — (1962, 1968)
- George Archer — (1967, 1972)
- Danny Edwards — (1977, 1982)
- Sandy Lyle — (1986, 1988)
- Rocco Mediate — (1993, 2002)
- Brandt Snedeker — (2007, 2018)
Wyndham Championship Name & Course History
For its entire 85-year history, the event has been played in Greensboro, North Carolina and has been primarily held at three courses. Today, it’s played at Sedgefield Country Club, the same location where it was originally held in 1938.
It was hosted at Forest Oaks Country Club from 1977 until 2007 before moving back to Sedgefield Country Club in 2008.
In the early days, the tournament would also be played at Starmount Forest Country Club but the course hasn’t held the event since 1956.
Wyndham Championship Past Winners
|Year
|Winner
|2023
|TBD
|2022
|Tom Kim
|2021
|Kevin Kisner
|2020
|Jim Herman
|2019
|J. T. Poston
|2018
|Brandt Snedeker (2)
|2017
|Henrik Stenson
|2016
|Kim Si-woo
|2015
|Davis Love III (3)
|2014
|Camilo Villegas
|2013
|Patrick Reed
|2012
|Sergio García
|2011
|Webb Simpson
|2010
|Arjun Atwal
|2009
|Ryan Moore
|2008
|Carl Pettersson
|2007
|Brandt Snedeker
|2006
|Davis Love III (2)
|2005
|K. J. Choi
|2004
|Brent Geiberger
|2003
|Shigeki Maruyama
|2002
|Rocco Mediate (2)
|2001
|Scott Hoch
|2000
|Hal Sutton
|1999
|Jesper Parnevik
|1998
|Trevor Dodds
|1997
|Frank Nobilo
|1996
|Mark O’Meara
|1995
|Jim Gallagher Jr.
|1994
|Mike Springer
|1993
|Rocco Mediate
|1992
|Davis Love III
|1991
|Mark Brooks
|1,990
|Steve Elkington
|1989
|Ken Green
|1988
|Sandy Lyle (2)
|1,987
|Scott Simpson
|1986
|Sandy Lyle
|1985
|Joey Sindelar
|1984
|Andy Bean
|1,983
|Lanny Wadkins
|1982
|Danny Edwards (2)
|1981
|Larry Nelson
|1980
|Craig Stadler
|1,979
|Raymond Floyd
|1978
|Seve Ballesteros
|1977
|Danny Edwards
|1976
|Al Geiberger
|1975
|Tom Weiskopf
|1974
|Bob Charles
|1973
|Chi-Chi Rodríguez
|1972
|George Archer (2)
|1971
|Buddy Allin
|1970
|Gary Player
|1969
|Gene Littler
|1968
|Billy Casper (2)
|1967
|George Archer
|1966
|Doug Sanders (2)
|1965
|Sam Snead (8)
|1964
|Julius Boros
|1963
|Doug Sanders
|1962
|Billy Casper
|1961
|Mike Souchak
|1960
|Sam Snead (7)
|1959
|Dow Finsterwald
|1958
|Bob Goalby
|1957
|Stan Leonard
|1956
|Sam Snead (6)
|1955
|Sam Snead (5)
|1954
|Doug Ford
|1,953
|Earl Stewart
|1,952
|Dave Douglas
|1951
|Art Doering
|1950
|Sam Snead (4)
|1949
|Sam Snead (3)
|1948
|Lloyd Mangrum
|1947
|Vic Ghezzi
|1946
|Sam Snead (2)
|1945
|Byron Nelson (2)
|1943–44: No tournament due to World War II
|1942
|Sammy Byrd
|1941
|Byron Nelson
|1940
|Ben Hogan
|1939
|Ralph Guldahl
|1938
|Sam Snead
