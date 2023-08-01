Golf News and Rumors

Wyndham Championship Past Winners, Most Wins, & Tournament History

Gia Nguyen
The Wyndham Championship is the final tournament on the PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament gives players one final shot to stake a claim in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which pits the top 70 golfers from the season against one another for a series of three events.

Tom Kim is the reigning winner at the Wyndham Championship after winning by five strokes in 2022.

Ten different players have won the event multiple times, but who has the most Wyndham Championship victories?

Who Has The Most Wyndham Championship Wins?

Then known as the Greater Greensboro Open, Sam Snead won the first-ever tournament in 1938.

Snead went on to win eight titles, by far the most ever in the tournament’s rich history. His last victory came in 1965 at the age of 52, making him the oldest player ever to win the Wyndham Championship, a record that still stands today. Snead is also the only player to win the tournament in consecutive years with the last time coming in 1956.

There have been five other multiple winners in the event’s history. However, American golfer Brandt Snedeker is the only player to win the event more than once since it was named the Wyndham Championship.

Davis Love III is the only player to win the tournament three times (1992, 2006, 2015) while eight other players have won the event twice.

Check out the players with the most Wyndham Championship victories below.

  • Sam Snead — 8 wins (1938, 1946, 1949, 1950, 1955, 1956, 1960, 1965)
  • Davis Love III — 3 wins (1992, 2006, 2015)
  • Byron Nelson — (1941, 1945)
  • Doug Sanders — (1963, 1966)
  • Billy Casper — (1962, 1968)
  • George Archer — (1967, 1972)
  • Danny Edwards — (1977, 1982)
  • Sandy Lyle — (1986, 1988)
  • Rocco Mediate — (1993, 2002)
  • Brandt Snedeker — (2007, 2018)

Wyndham Championship Name & Course History

For its entire 85-year history, the event has been played in Greensboro, North Carolina and has been primarily held at three courses. Today, it’s played at Sedgefield Country Club, the same location where it was originally held in 1938.

It was hosted at Forest Oaks Country Club from 1977 until 2007 before moving back to Sedgefield Country Club in 2008.

In the early days, the tournament would also be played at Starmount Forest Country Club but the course hasn’t held the event since 1956.

Wyndham Championship Past Winners

Year Winner
2023 TBD
2022 Tom Kim
2021 Kevin Kisner
2020 Jim Herman
2019 J. T. Poston
2018 Brandt Snedeker (2)
2017 Henrik Stenson
2016 Kim Si-woo
2015 Davis Love III (3)
2014 Camilo Villegas
2013 Patrick Reed
2012 Sergio García
2011 Webb Simpson
2010 Arjun Atwal
2009 Ryan Moore
2008 Carl Pettersson
2007 Brandt Snedeker
2006 Davis Love III (2)
2005 K. J. Choi
2004 Brent Geiberger
2003 Shigeki Maruyama
2002 Rocco Mediate (2)
2001 Scott Hoch
2000 Hal Sutton
1999 Jesper Parnevik
1998 Trevor Dodds
1997 Frank Nobilo
1996 Mark O’Meara
1995 Jim Gallagher Jr.
1994 Mike Springer
1993 Rocco Mediate
1992 Davis Love III
1991 Mark Brooks
1,990 Steve Elkington
1989 Ken Green
1988 Sandy Lyle (2)
1,987 Scott Simpson
1986 Sandy Lyle
1985 Joey Sindelar
1984 Andy Bean
1,983 Lanny Wadkins
1982 Danny Edwards (2)
1981 Larry Nelson
1980 Craig Stadler
1,979 Raymond Floyd
1978 Seve Ballesteros
1977 Danny Edwards
1976 Al Geiberger
1975 Tom Weiskopf
1974 Bob Charles
1973 Chi-Chi Rodríguez
1972 George Archer (2)
1971 Buddy Allin
1970 Gary Player
1969 Gene Littler
1968 Billy Casper (2)
1967 George Archer
1966 Doug Sanders (2)
1965 Sam Snead (8)
1964 Julius Boros
1963 Doug Sanders
1962 Billy Casper
1961 Mike Souchak
1960 Sam Snead (7)
1959 Dow Finsterwald
1958 Bob Goalby
1957 Stan Leonard
1956 Sam Snead (6)
1955 Sam Snead (5)
1954 Doug Ford
1,953 Earl Stewart
1,952 Dave Douglas
1951 Art Doering
1950 Sam Snead (4)
1949 Sam Snead (3)
1948 Lloyd Mangrum
1947 Vic Ghezzi
1946 Sam Snead (2)
1945 Byron Nelson (2)
1943–44: No tournament due to World War II
1942 Sammy Byrd
1941 Byron Nelson
1940 Ben Hogan
1939 Ralph Guldahl
1938 Sam Snead

