The PGA Tour will make its final stop of the season at Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship ahead of the 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs

While many golfers in the 156-player field are still looking to punch their ticket to St.Jude’s, there will be a $7.3 million purse up for grabs this week.

The Wyndham Championship purse sees a 14% increase in 2022 with the winner set to take home $1.314 million.

Scroll down below for a complete Wyndham Championship 2022 purse payout.

Wyndham Championship 2022: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The 2022 Wyndham Championship purse is valued at $7.3 million.

It’s also the last stop before the playoffs, which means FedEx Cup points are more valuable than ever this week.

At the Wyndham Championship, the first place winner always takes home the standard 18% payout of the purse.

That means, in 2022, the winner at the Sedgefield Country Club this weekend will earn $1.314 million. The second placed golfer will also take home a cool $795,700.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Wyndham Championship purse payout.

Position Winner’s Payout 1st $1,314,000 2nd $795,700 3rd $503,700 4th $357,700 5th $299,300 6th $264,625 7th $246,375 8th $228,125 9th $213,525 10th $198,925 11th $184,325 12th $169,725 13th $155,125 14th $140,525 15th $133,225 16th $125,925 17th $118,625 18th $111,325 19th $104,025 20th $96,725 21st $89,425 22nd $82,125 23rd $76,285 24th $70,445 25th $64,605 26th $58,765 27th $56,575 28th $54,385 29th $52,195 30th $50,005 31st $47,815 32nd $45,625 33rd $43,435 34th $41,610 35th $39,785 36th $37,960 37th $36,135 38th $34,675 39th $33,215 40th $31,755 41st $30,295 42nd $28,835 43rd $27,375 44th $25,915 45th $24,455 46th $22,995 47th $21,535 48th $20,367 49th $19,345 50th $18,761 51st $18,323 52nd $17,885 53rd $17,593 54th $17,301 55th $17,155 56th $17,009 57th $16,863 58th $16,717 59th $16,571 60th $16,425 61st $16,279 62nd $16,133 63rd $15,987 64th $15,841 65th $15,695

2022 Wyndham Championship Purse Increases 14 Percent Compared to 2021

Since the LIV Golf announced their invitational series, the PGA Tour has incentivized players to stay by increasing their prize money for regular season stops.

This year, the 2022 Wyndham Championship has seen a 14% purse increase with the winner taking home $1,314,000.

While the purse has been steadily increasing from season to season, the Wyndham Championship purse saw its biggest jump in recent memory. The purse went from $6.4 million in the previous year to $7.3 million in 2022, getting nearly a million-dollar raise.

Since the Wyndham Championship has switched to Sedgefield, the purse has gone from $5.1 million in 2008 to $7.3 million in 2022.

The winner’s share has increased as well. In 2022, the winner is set to take home an all-time high at the Wyndham Championship with a $1.314 million payout.

Check out the table below for the Wyndham Championship Purses since 2008.