Gia Nguyen
Wyndham Championship Purse Up 14%, Winner’s Payout Set At $1.314M

The PGA Tour will make its final stop of the season at Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship ahead of the 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs

While many golfers in the 156-player field are still looking to punch their ticket to St.Jude’s, there will be a $7.3 million purse up for grabs this week.

The Wyndham Championship purse sees a 14% increase in 2022 with the winner set to take home $1.314 million.

Scroll down below for a complete Wyndham Championship 2022 purse payout.

Wyndham Championship 2022: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The 2022 Wyndham Championship purse is valued at $7.3 million.

It’s also the last stop before the playoffs, which means FedEx Cup points are more valuable than ever this week.

At the Wyndham Championship, the first place winner always takes home the standard 18% payout of the purse.

That means, in 2022, the winner at the Sedgefield Country Club this weekend will earn $1.314 million. The second placed golfer will also take home a cool $795,700.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Wyndham Championship purse payout.

Position Winner’s Payout
1st $1,314,000
2nd $795,700
3rd $503,700
4th $357,700
5th $299,300
6th $264,625
7th $246,375
8th $228,125
9th $213,525
10th $198,925
11th $184,325
12th $169,725
13th $155,125
14th $140,525
15th $133,225
16th $125,925
17th $118,625
18th $111,325
19th $104,025
20th $96,725
21st $89,425
22nd $82,125
23rd $76,285
24th $70,445
25th $64,605
26th $58,765
27th $56,575
28th $54,385
29th $52,195
30th $50,005
31st $47,815
32nd $45,625
33rd $43,435
34th $41,610
35th $39,785
36th $37,960
37th $36,135
38th $34,675
39th $33,215
40th $31,755
41st $30,295
42nd $28,835
43rd $27,375
44th $25,915
45th $24,455
46th $22,995
47th $21,535
48th $20,367
49th $19,345
50th $18,761
51st $18,323
52nd $17,885
53rd $17,593
54th $17,301
55th $17,155
56th $17,009
57th $16,863
58th $16,717
59th $16,571
60th $16,425
61st $16,279
62nd $16,133
63rd $15,987
64th $15,841
65th $15,695

2022 Wyndham Championship Purse Increases 14 Percent Compared to 2021

Since the LIV Golf announced their invitational series, the PGA Tour has incentivized players to stay by increasing their prize money for regular season stops.

This year, the 2022 Wyndham Championship has seen a 14% purse increase with the winner taking home $1,314,000.

While the purse has been steadily increasing from season to season, the Wyndham Championship purse saw its biggest jump in recent memory. The purse went from $6.4 million in the previous year to $7.3 million in 2022, getting nearly a million-dollar raise.

Since the Wyndham Championship has switched to Sedgefield, the purse has gone from $5.1 million in 2008 to $7.3 million in 2022.

The winner’s share has increased as well. In 2022, the winner is set to take home an all-time high at the Wyndham Championship with a $1.314 million payout.

Check out the table below for the Wyndham Championship Purses since 2008.

Year Wyndham Championship Purse ($) Winner’s Share ($) Champion
2022 7,300,000 1,314,000 TBD
2021 6,400,000 1,152,000 Kevin Kisner
2020 6,400,000 1,152,000 Jim Herman
2019 6,200,000 1,116,000 J.T. Poston
2018 6,000,000 1,080,000 Brandt Snedeker
2017 5,800,000 1,044,000 Henrik Stenson
2016 5,600,000 1,008,000 Kim Si-woo
2015 5,400,000 972,000 David Love III
2014 5,300,000 954,000 Camilo Villegas
2013 5,300,000 954,000 Patrick Reed
2012 5,200,000 936,000 Sergio Garcia
2011 5,200,000 936,000 Webb Simpson
2010 5,100,000 918,000 Arjun Atwal
2009 5,100,000 918,000 Ryan Moore
2008 5,100,000 900,000 Carl Pettersson
Topics  
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
