The PGA Tour will make its final stop of the season at Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship ahead of the 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs
While many golfers in the 156-player field are still looking to punch their ticket to St.Jude’s, there will be a $7.3 million purse up for grabs this week.
The Wyndham Championship purse sees a 14% increase in 2022 with the winner set to take home $1.314 million.
Scroll down below for a complete Wyndham Championship 2022 purse payout.
Wyndham Championship 2022: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
The 2022 Wyndham Championship purse is valued at $7.3 million.
It’s also the last stop before the playoffs, which means FedEx Cup points are more valuable than ever this week.
At the Wyndham Championship, the first place winner always takes home the standard 18% payout of the purse.
That means, in 2022, the winner at the Sedgefield Country Club this weekend will earn $1.314 million. The second placed golfer will also take home a cool $795,700.
Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Wyndham Championship purse payout.
|Position
|Winner’s Payout
|1st
|$1,314,000
|2nd
|$795,700
|3rd
|$503,700
|4th
|$357,700
|5th
|$299,300
|6th
|$264,625
|7th
|$246,375
|8th
|$228,125
|9th
|$213,525
|10th
|$198,925
|11th
|$184,325
|12th
|$169,725
|13th
|$155,125
|14th
|$140,525
|15th
|$133,225
|16th
|$125,925
|17th
|$118,625
|18th
|$111,325
|19th
|$104,025
|20th
|$96,725
|21st
|$89,425
|22nd
|$82,125
|23rd
|$76,285
|24th
|$70,445
|25th
|$64,605
|26th
|$58,765
|27th
|$56,575
|28th
|$54,385
|29th
|$52,195
|30th
|$50,005
|31st
|$47,815
|32nd
|$45,625
|33rd
|$43,435
|34th
|$41,610
|35th
|$39,785
|36th
|$37,960
|37th
|$36,135
|38th
|$34,675
|39th
|$33,215
|40th
|$31,755
|41st
|$30,295
|42nd
|$28,835
|43rd
|$27,375
|44th
|$25,915
|45th
|$24,455
|46th
|$22,995
|47th
|$21,535
|48th
|$20,367
|49th
|$19,345
|50th
|$18,761
|51st
|$18,323
|52nd
|$17,885
|53rd
|$17,593
|54th
|$17,301
|55th
|$17,155
|56th
|$17,009
|57th
|$16,863
|58th
|$16,717
|59th
|$16,571
|60th
|$16,425
|61st
|$16,279
|62nd
|$16,133
|63rd
|$15,987
|64th
|$15,841
|65th
|$15,695
2022 Wyndham Championship Purse Increases 14 Percent Compared to 2021
Since the LIV Golf announced their invitational series, the PGA Tour has incentivized players to stay by increasing their prize money for regular season stops.
This year, the 2022 Wyndham Championship has seen a 14% purse increase with the winner taking home $1,314,000.
While the purse has been steadily increasing from season to season, the Wyndham Championship purse saw its biggest jump in recent memory. The purse went from $6.4 million in the previous year to $7.3 million in 2022, getting nearly a million-dollar raise.
Since the Wyndham Championship has switched to Sedgefield, the purse has gone from $5.1 million in 2008 to $7.3 million in 2022.
The winner’s share has increased as well. In 2022, the winner is set to take home an all-time high at the Wyndham Championship with a $1.314 million payout.
Check out the table below for the Wyndham Championship Purses since 2008.
|Year
|Wyndham Championship Purse ($)
|Winner’s Share ($)
|Champion
|2022
|7,300,000
|1,314,000
|TBD
|2021
|6,400,000
|1,152,000
|Kevin Kisner
|2020
|6,400,000
|1,152,000
|Jim Herman
|2019
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|J.T. Poston
|2018
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|Brandt Snedeker
|2017
|5,800,000
|1,044,000
|Henrik Stenson
|2016
|5,600,000
|1,008,000
|Kim Si-woo
|2015
|5,400,000
|972,000
|David Love III
|2014
|5,300,000
|954,000
|Camilo Villegas
|2013
|5,300,000
|954,000
|Patrick Reed
|2012
|5,200,000
|936,000
|Sergio Garcia
|2011
|5,200,000
|936,000
|Webb Simpson
|2010
|5,100,000
|918,000
|Arjun Atwal
|2009
|5,100,000
|918,000
|Ryan Moore
|2008
|5,100,000
|900,000
|Carl Pettersson