The PGA Tour will make its final stop of the season as it heads to Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2022 Wyndham Championship on Thursday.

While players are playing for a $7.3 million purse, FedEx Cup points will also be awarded to the top 125 players. Playoff golf is only a week away and golfers are gearing off for the last stretch of the 2022 season.

Read on for Wyndham Championship 2022 tee times, featured groups, and weather forecast this weekend.

Wyndham Championship 2022 Featured Groups

The Wyndham Championship represents the last chance for players to punch their spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

This week, the top 125 golfers this week will earn points towards the FedEx Cup rankings. While most players have already secured their spot in the playoffs, the field is still solid with big names like Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry, Webb Simpson and Sungjae Im playing this weekend.

One of the best featured groups this weekend will be J.T Poston, Sungjae Im and Will Zalatoris teeing off on Thursday morning at 7:56 a.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight all of the featured groups to watch in Round 1 and when they will tee off at the 2022 Wyndham Championship.

7:45 a.m. — Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Davis Love III

7:56 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Sungjae Im, Will Zalatoris

8:40 a.m. — Brice Garnett, Patrick Rodgers, Davis Riley

12:38 p.m. — Sebastián Munoz, Corey Conners, J.H. Kim

1:00 p.m. — Billy Horschel, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry

1:22 p.m. — Robert Garrigus, Russell Henley, Alex Smalley

Wyndham Championship 2022 Tee Times

The action at Sedgefield Country Club kicks off at 6:50 am ET on Thursday with Nick Watney, John Huh, and Vince Whaley teeing off on hole No.1. Meanwhile, Scott Brown, Tommy Gainey, and Doc Redman will get things started at hole No.10.

The par 70 course measures at 7,127 yards and tee times are about every 11 minutes after the first groups tee off at 6:50 am for round 1.

For a breakdown of all of the Wyndham Championship tee times for Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Time Group 6:50 a.m. Nick Watney, John Huh, Vince Whaley 6:50 a.m.* Scott Brown, Tommy Gainey, Doc Redman 7:01 a.m. Brian Stuard, Camilo Villegas, Adam Schenk 7:01 a.m.* Kevin Chappell, Aaron Baddeley, Kevin Streelman 7:12 a.m. Anirban Lahiri, Doug Ghim, Stephan Jaeger 7:12 a.m.* Charley Hoffman, David Lingmerth, Max McGreevy 7:23 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Brendon Todd, Martin Trainer 7:23 a.m.* Harris English, Brian Harman, Zach Johnson 7:34 a.m. Chez Reavie, Garrick Higgo, Andrew Landry 7:34 a.m.* Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose, Luke Donald 7:45 a.m. Michael Thompson, Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell 7:45 a.m.* Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Davis Love III 7:56 a.m. Martin Laird, Richy Werenski, Patton Kizzire 7:56 a.m.* J.T. Poston, Sungjae Im, Will Zalatoris 8:07 a.m. Chad Ramey, Cameron Champ, Sung Kang 8:07 a.m.* Chesson Hadley, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Hank Lebioda 8:18 a.m. Sam Ryder, Mark Hubbard, Cameron Percy 8:18 a.m.* Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Brandon Hagy 8:29 a.m. Aaron Wise, Ben Martin, Rory Sabbatini 8:29 a.m.* Wesley Bryan, Harry Higgs, Roger Sloan 8:40 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Danny Lee, Matthias Schwab 8:40 a.m.* Brice Garnett, Patrick Rodgers, Davis Riley 8:51 a.m. Dawie van der Walt, Andrew Novak, Jared Wolfe 8:51 a.m.* Dylan Wu, Joshua Creel, Chris Gotterup 9:02 a.m. Bo Hoag, Austin Smotherman, Tommy Gibson 9:02 a.m.* Ben Kohles, Paul Barjon, Trent Phillips 12:05 p.m. Ricky Barnes, Adam Svensson, Hayden Buckley 12:05 p.m.* Vaughn Taylor, Peter Malnati, David Lipsky 12:16 p.m. Kelly Kraft, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Moore 12:16 p.m.* Russell Knox, Denny McCarthy, Lee Hodges 12:27 p.m. Austin Cook, Harold Varner III, Taylor Pendrith 12:27 p.m.* Ryan Armour, Bo Van Pelt, Brandon Wu 12:38 p.m. Sebastián Munoz, Corey Conners, J.H. Kim 12:38 p.m.* Brian Gay, Nick Taylor, Danny Willett 12:49 p.m. Lucas Glover, Stewart Cink, Rickie Fowler 12:49 p.m.* K.H. Lee, Robert Streb, Kevin Tway 1 p.m. Billy Horschel, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry 1 p.m.* Joel Dahmen, Jim Herman, William McGirt 1:11 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott, Jason Day 1:11 p.m.* J.J. Spaun, C.T. Pan, Adam Long 1:22 p.m. Robert Garrigus, Russell Henley, Alex Smalley 1:22 p.m.* Ryan Moore, James Hahn, Scott Gutschewski 1:33 p.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Matt Wallace, Rafa Cabrera Bello 1:33 p.m.* Andrew Putnam, Chris Stroud, Aaron Rai 1:44 p.m. Bill Haas, Scott Stallings, Jonathan Byrd 1:44 p.m.* Jason Dufner, Matthew NeSmith, Kramer Hickok 1:55 p.m. Chase Seiffert, Callum Tarren, Ben Griffin 1:55 p.m.* Greyson Sigg, David Skinns, Rick Lamb 2:06 p.m. Nick Hardy, Seth Reeves, Cole Hammer 2:06 p.m.* Michael Gligic, Curtis Thompson, Mickey DeMorat 2:17 p.m. Justin Lower, Brett Drewitt, Yannik Paul 2:17 p.m.* Joseph Bramlett, Jim Knous, Blake McShea

*indicates tee off on hole No. 10

Wyndham Championship 2022 Weather Forecast

Sedgefield Country Club is the final PGA Tour tournament of the season.

With a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs on the line, the field heads to Greenboro, North Carolina for another Donald Ross designed course with fast rolling bermudagrass greens.

Unlike last week at the Detroit Country Club, the field is going to face some tough weather challenges this weekend.

While Thursday has clear skies and perfect conditions, the rest of the weekend calls for showers and thunderstorms. The winds seem tame at Sedgefield but golf fans can expect rain delays and late tee times all weekend long.

Check out the chart below for the 2022 Wyndham Championship weather forecast.