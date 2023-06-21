After winning the 2023 U.S. Open, Wyndham Clark has improved his position on the Official World Golf Rankings by 300 spots since May 2022. Clark has also managed to triple his career earnings on the PGA Tour in 2023, making him easily the most improved golfer on the Tour this year.

After winning the 2023 U.S. Open, Wyndham Clark has climbed to No. 13 on the Official World Golf Rankings.

His breakthrough victory puts him in the top 15, just a fraction of a point behind Brooks Koepka.

Clark’s run on the PGA Tour has been incredible over the past year. During that span, he’s improved his position on the OWGR by 300 spots. Most recently, Clark held off Rory McIlroy for the win at Los Angeles Country Club, moving up 19 spots on the list.

In 2023, Clark has been the PGA Tour’s most improved player by a landslide.

Last season, Clark finished 163rd in the world but he has since catapulted himself into elite status, tripling his career earnings in 2023. In addition to winning his first major championship, the 29-year-old won an elevated event at the Wells Fargo Championship in May.

Wyndham Clark just keeps getting better. 📈 pic.twitter.com/FGjfxXdISQ — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) June 19, 2023

In May 2022, Clark sat 313th on the OWGR list. Since then he’s consistently improved every month. In the summer of 2022, Clark moved up 120 spots, allowing him to end the year 163rd in the rankings.

Then, Clark started off 2023 on the right foot, finishing T50 at the American Express and T37 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Those two events helped him reach the top 160 players and Clark hasn’t looked back since.

Since February, Clark has only missed one cut and has finished outside the top 30 just twice. He also has won two events, including the Wells Fargo Championship and U.S. Open, which helped him move to 13th in the world rankings.

Wyndham Clark Triples Career Earnings in 2023

2023 marks the best season Clark has had in his career. In 2022, Clark earned $1,637,705 in total payouts. This year, with two wins, Clark has already made $10,092,979.

In total, Clark has earned $15.02 million in his career with with 67 percent of that number ($10 million) coming in 2023.

Clark has played in 22 events this season. He’s made 19 cuts and has scored seven top-10 finishes, including winning an elevated event and a major championship.

His career earnings don’t reflect any of his endorsements, Clark already worked with elite companies prior to winning the U.S. Open. He had brand deals with Nike and Titleist, wearing Nike shoes and Titleist caps at tournaments. He also has a sponsorship agreement with Parsons Xtreme Golf and Red Bull.

Now that he’s in the top 13, he is expected to add more endorsement deals to his portfolio, especially after being crowned the 2023 U.S. Open winner.

