Tennis News and Rumors

X react to Madison Keys making the 2025 Australian Open final

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tennis: Western and Southern Open

Madison Keys of Rock Island, Illinois is in the 2025 Australian Open women’s singles final. On Saturday, she will face world number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. On Thursday in the second semifinal, Keys defeated world number two Iga Swiatek of Poland, 5-7, 6-1, 7-6. Here is the reaction of Keys’s win over Swiatek and what we have in store against Sabalenka.

Keys is quite popular on the tour. There are a lot of people in the tennis community who are very happy that the American veteran came through with the win.

While Keys has popularity, Swiatek does not. In November, the world number two from Poland tested positive for Trimetazidine, and there are a lot of people in the tennis community who believe Swiatek deserved a stiffer suspension rather than a one month suspension she received during the 2024 tennis offseason.

Keys is the sixth American woman since 2020 to reach a grand slam women’s final. One must realize this is not her first grand slam final. In 2017, Keys reached the final of the United States Open, before losing to fellow American Sloane Stephens in the final, 6-3, 6-0.

Looks like many Americans will be getting up (or staying up) to watch. There is early morning tennis the next three nights in Melbourne.

Keys is one of three Americans who still have a chance of winning an Australian Open in 2025. Taylor Townsend of Chicago, Illinois is in the women’s doubles semifinals, and Ben Shelton of Atlanta, Georgia is in the men’s semifinals.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: Western and Southern Open

X react to Madison Keys making the 2025 Australian Open final

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
Tennis News and Rumors
Ben Shelton
Two Americans in singles semifinals of 2025 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  20h
Tennis News and Rumors
Wimbledon 2023 Odds: Novak Djokovic Is The Early Betting Favorite To Win Men’s Single Title
Top six quarterfinal matches at 2025 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 20 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
Top nine fourth round matches at 2025 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 18 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff
Seven Americans in the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 18 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Monfils and Svitolina
Married couple knockout world number fours at 2025 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 18 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
USATSI_25183172_168396541_lowres-2
Eva Lys becomes first lucky loser to reach women’s fourth round of Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 18 2025
More News
Arrow to top