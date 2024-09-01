On Friday, for the second straight night at the 2024 United States Open, there was a stunning upset at Arthur Ashe Stadium. After Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands stunned Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 on Thursday, Australia’s Alexei Popyrin knocked out 24-time grand slam champ Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Here is the reaction from X.

Aryna Sabalenka copying Alexei Popyrin’s celebration in the workout room might be one of the funniest things you’ll see all day. 😂pic.twitter.com/lRxIDHgJpD — TennisONE App (@TennisONEApp) August 31, 2024

Popyrin’s celebration was significant as he stretched his back out, and then came out with a thunderous roar. The cheer was noticed by two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the workout room, who tried to do a Popyrin cheer herself. The Popyrin celebration was after a break point in the fifth game of the fourth set, and put the Australian up 3-2. Popyrin gave Sabalenka some inspiration, as the world number two won her third round match, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 over Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia.

The last man who beat Djokovic in the third round of the US Open is currently sitting in Popyrin's box pic.twitter.com/YBA0AlHfhJ — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) August 31, 2024

In a very interesting statistic indeed, Australia’s Lleyton Hewitt beat Djokovic 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 in the third round of the 2006 United States Open. This was the only time in seven matches that Hewitt beat Djokovic. It was also the first time they have ever played against each other.

Alexei Popyrin just claimed the biggest win of his career! pic.twitter.com/iYcCxnWmfX — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2024

Yes, this win is significant. However, the US Open organizers must also remember that Popyrin won the National Bank Open in Montreal last month too. In the final, Popyrin beat Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final 6-2, 6-4.

This was the first time ever Popyrin has beaten Djokovic. In the past, Djokovic has beaten Popyrin three times. Djokovic won 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of Tokyo in 2019, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open, and 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in the third round of Wimbledon in 2024.

"The worst tennis I've ever played." 😔 Novak Djokovic's critical assessment of his performance at the #USOpen after losing to Alexei Popyrin in the third round. ❌ pic.twitter.com/C1hHgEwkiB — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 31, 2024

In the post game press conference, Djokovic gave an honest assessment about his performance, and was not pleased whatsoever. At the same time, the men’s singles gold medalist from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris was praised for his honesty.