There was a massive upset on Thursday at the 2024 United States Open. The 74th ranked player Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands beat world number three and four-time grand slam champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 6-1, 7-5. 6-4. Alcaraz won Wimbledon the last two years, the 2022 United States Open and the 2024 French Open. Here is the reaction from X.

I had missed the energy of nights in New York! ⚡️🇺🇸 We're back with a good win to start! 🔥 📸 @usopen pic.twitter.com/hDpz6rHNlm — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) August 28, 2024

Prior to Alcaraz’s loss to van de Zandschulp on Thursday, Alcaraz beat Li Tu of Australia 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in round one. However, the momentum Alcaraz got in round one did not carry into round two. Alcaraz was very sluggish in the first set against van de Zandschulp, and did not even get a winner in the opening set.

Carlos Alcaraz two sets down to mediocre Vabln De Botic

Botic leads 1-6, 7-5

He has come to net 27 times and won 26 times

Alcaraz walks out to court and looks worried#USOpen pic.twitter.com/8VgCEqIshL — Larik (@RehanLarik) August 30, 2024

There was no doubt that van de Zandschulp was the better mover. No one expected that van de Zandschulp would dominate at the net like he did.

Botic van de Zandschulp (+1350) takes a 2-0 lead against Carlos Alcaraz 🤯 Alcaraz has never comeback from down 0-2 in his young career. pic.twitter.com/Hu41y7Figu — Covers (@Covers) August 30, 2024

When van de Zandschulp took a two sets to love lead on Alcaraz, the Spaniard had to do something he has never done before to win the match. That was win three straight sets after being down two sets to none. Well, van de Zandschulp broke Alcaraz in the ninth game of the third set to win the match in straight sets.

Us Open, día 5. Horarios aprox: 14:00 Shelton vs Tiafoe

15:00 Rublev vs Lehecka

15:00 Comesaña vs Fritz

15:00 Griekspoor vs Dimitrov

18:00 Ruud vs Shang

18:00 Nakashima vs Musetti

19:00 Popyrin vs Djokovic

21:00 Etcheverry vs Zverev https://t.co/VwSgHLLs1h — Steph Crewe ☘️ (@profundamentea1) August 30, 2024

Van de Zandschulp is not the only tennis player from the Netherlands to make the third round. The other is Tallon Griekspoor of Haarlem. In the first round on Monday, Griekspoor defeated Sumit Nagal of India 6-1, 6-3, 7-6, and in the second round on Tuesday, Griekspoor defeated Sebastian Baez of Argentina 6-1, 2-0. Baez, the 21st seed, withdrew from the match in the second set due to an undisclosed injury. Griekspoor will next face the world number nine and three-time grand slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitriov of Bulgaria in the third round. Dimitrov reached the semifinals of the 2014 Wimbledon, 2017 Australian Open and 2019 United States Open.