X reacts to Botic van de Zandschulp second round win at 2024 US Open

Jeremy Freeborn
There was a massive upset on Thursday at the 2024 United States Open. The 74th ranked player Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands beat world number three and four-time grand slam champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 6-1, 7-5. 6-4. Alcaraz won Wimbledon the last two years, the 2022 United States Open and the 2024 French Open. Here is the reaction from X.

Prior to Alcaraz’s loss to van de Zandschulp on Thursday, Alcaraz beat Li Tu of Australia 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in round one. However, the momentum Alcaraz got in round one did not carry into round two. Alcaraz was very sluggish in the first set against van de Zandschulp, and did not even get a winner in the opening set.

There was no doubt that van de Zandschulp was the better mover. No one expected that van de Zandschulp would dominate at the net like he did.

When van de Zandschulp took a two sets to love lead on Alcaraz, the Spaniard had to do something he has never done before to win the match. That was win three straight sets after being down two sets to none. Well, van de Zandschulp broke Alcaraz in the ninth game of the third set to win the match in straight sets.

Van de Zandschulp is not the only tennis player from the Netherlands to make the third round. The other is Tallon Griekspoor of Haarlem. In the first round on Monday, Griekspoor defeated Sumit Nagal of India 6-1, 6-3, 7-6, and in the second round on Tuesday, Griekspoor defeated Sebastian Baez of Argentina 6-1, 2-0. Baez, the 21st seed, withdrew from the match in the second set due to an undisclosed injury. Griekspoor will next face the world number nine and three-time grand slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitriov of Bulgaria in the third round. Dimitrov reached the semifinals of the 2014 Wimbledon, 2017 Australian Open and 2019 United States Open.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
