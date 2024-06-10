X reacts to Carlos Alcaraz winning the 2024 French Open

Carlos Alcaraz of El Palmar, Spain has won the 2024 French Open. In the final, he beat Alexander Zverev of Germany in the final, 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2. This has been the reaction of X (formerly Twitter) of Alcaraz’s grand slam tournament victory on Sunday.

Carlos Alcaraz plans Eiffel Tower tattoo after French Open triumph eclipses grand Nadal feat ✍️ @mattmajendie#RolandGarroshttps://t.co/Np9284nCf1 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) June 10, 2024

When Alcaraz was 12 years old, he watched the French Open final in front of the Eiffel Tower on the big screen. At the time, Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland defeated Novak Djokovic of Serbia 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. Now, according to Matt Majendie of The Standard, he plans on getting a tattoo of the Eiffel Tower. According to Jonathan Jurejko of the BBC, the tattoo will be on Alcaraz’s left ankle, and include the date of June 9.

Carlos Alcaraz describes French Open triumph as his proudest moment https://t.co/gkyOFWGkDg — Guardian Australia (@GuardianAus) June 10, 2024

It is interesting that Alcaraz has stated that wining the French Open is “his proudest moment.” The comment is interesting because Alcaraz has previously won the 2022 United States Open (where he beat Casper Ruud of Norway in the final, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3) or winning the 2023 Wimbledon (where he beat Djokovic 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4).

"He’s better than Federer, Nadal and Djokovic at 21." 😳 John McEnroe is full of praise for Carlos Alcaraz 🤝#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/YYervy1LPP — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 9, 2024

Alcaraz received high praise from tennis legend John McEnroe, who won seven grand slam titles. To say that Alcaraz is better than the big three at age 21 is lofty praise indeed. It should be noted that yesterday Alcaraz became the youngest player to win a grand slam title on three different surfaces. Nadal was 22 years old when he initially made history.

First set Carlos Alcaraz 6-3 in this #FrenchOpen final. Has already broken Zverev more times in one set than he broke him in four sets in Australia Bad omen for the German, but he's been able to steady the ship in Paris this year on multiple occasions#getty pic.twitter.com/RPJPc3m8Jw — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) June 9, 2024

Alcaraz got revenge against Zverev. Remember at the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinals, Zverev beat Alcaraz 6-1, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4. All-time, Zverev and Alcaraz have played against each other 10 times, and have won five matches each.

Serious question – isn't it almost a guarantee that Alcaraz will easily rip past Nadal and Djokovic? All he has to do is win like 1.5 slams a year for 14 years (no reason he wouldn't still play at high level in early 30's) Nobody is even close to stopping him other than Sinn — Higher Serve (@HigherServe) June 10, 2024

There is a feeling among fans that Alcaraz could end up being better than the big three. Personally, I am not so sure. That is because Alcaraz has already had his fair share of injuries, and has current world number one and reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner of Italy to deal with.