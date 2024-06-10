Tennis News and Rumors

X reacts to Carlos Alcaraz winning the 2024 French Open

Jeremy Freeborn
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz of El Palmar, Spain has won the 2024 French Open. In the final, he beat Alexander Zverev of Germany in the final, 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2. This has been the reaction of X (formerly Twitter) of Alcaraz’s grand slam tournament victory on Sunday.

When Alcaraz was 12 years old, he watched the French Open final in front of the Eiffel Tower on the big screen. At the time, Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland defeated Novak Djokovic of Serbia 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. Now, according to Matt Majendie of The Standard, he plans on getting a tattoo of the Eiffel Tower. According to Jonathan Jurejko of the BBC, the tattoo will be on Alcaraz’s left ankle, and include the date of June 9.

It is interesting that Alcaraz has stated that wining the French Open is “his proudest moment.” The comment is interesting because Alcaraz has previously won the 2022 United States Open (where he beat Casper Ruud of Norway in the final, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3) or winning the 2023 Wimbledon (where he beat Djokovic 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4).

Alcaraz received high praise from tennis legend John McEnroe, who won seven grand slam titles. To say that Alcaraz is better than the big three at age 21 is lofty praise indeed. It should be noted that yesterday Alcaraz became the youngest player to win a grand slam title on three different surfaces. Nadal was 22 years old when he initially made history.

Alcaraz got revenge against Zverev. Remember at the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinals, Zverev beat Alcaraz 6-1, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4. All-time, Zverev and Alcaraz have played against each other 10 times, and have won five matches each.

There is a feeling among fans that Alcaraz could end up being better than the big three. Personally, I am not so sure. That is because Alcaraz has already had his fair share of injuries, and has current world number one and reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner of Italy to deal with.

Tennis News and Rumors
