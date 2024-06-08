Tennis News and Rumors

X reacts to Iga Swiatek winning the 2024 French Open

Jeremy Freeborn
Iga Swiatek

The women’s final of the 2024 French Open took place on Sunday from Roland Garros. World number one Iga Swiatek of Poland wasted no time in beating world number 12 Jasmine Paolini of Italy in 68 minutes, 6-2, 6-1. For Swiatek it was her fifth grand slam title and fourth French Open in the last five years. She previously won at Roland Garros in 2020, 2022 and 2023. Let’s take a look at what X had to say with Swiatek’s win.

Swiatek’s other grand slam championship besides her four titles at Roland Garros came at the 2022 United States Open. There she defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, 6-2, 7-6.

Swiatek will now be the heavy favourite to win the Olympic gold medal in Paris next month. Swiatek’s other wins in 2024 came at the Qatar Open, Indian Wells, Madrid and Rome.

In the second round, Swiatek faced match point with Naomi Osaka of Japan serving, and down a break in the third and deciding set before delivering a significant comeback, 7-6, 1-6, 7-5. This was possibly the best match of the entire tournament (on the men’s side or women’s side). Like Swiatek, Osaka is a multiple major singles champion, as she won the 2018 and 2020 United States Open and the 2019 and 2021 Australian Open.

The word “crushes” is definitely appropriate. Swiatek not only won 12 of 15 games against Paolini, she won 57 of 88 points, and allowed Paolini from winning only two of her service games. In fact, Swiatek broke Paolini more times (five) than Paolini held serve (twice). At one stage during the match, Swiatek in fact won 10 straight games.

Well, I personally would not go to that extreme. The women’s game has seen some other great tennis players in the past too. They include Serena Williams of the United States, Chris Evert of the United States, Martina Navratilova of Czechoslovakia/United States, Margaret Court of Australia, and Steffi Graf of Germany. It is way too early to put Swiatek in that conversation.

 

 

Tennis News and Rumors
