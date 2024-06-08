X reacts to Iga Swiatek winning the 2024 French Open

The women’s final of the 2024 French Open took place on Sunday from Roland Garros. World number one Iga Swiatek of Poland wasted no time in beating world number 12 Jasmine Paolini of Italy in 68 minutes, 6-2, 6-1. For Swiatek it was her fifth grand slam title and fourth French Open in the last five years. She previously won at Roland Garros in 2020, 2022 and 2023. Let’s take a look at what X had to say with Swiatek’s win.

Swiatek’s other grand slam championship besides her four titles at Roland Garros came at the 2022 United States Open. There she defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, 6-2, 7-6.

We live in the era of Iga Świątek and I love every minute of it. Bravo @iga_swiatek #IgaŚwiątek #BrawoIga — 2lonely✨⭐✨ (@2lonely3) June 8, 2024

Swiatek will now be the heavy favourite to win the Olympic gold medal in Paris next month. Swiatek’s other wins in 2024 came at the Qatar Open, Indian Wells, Madrid and Rome.

That was the belief of Iga Swiatek, this is the reason you love sport because miracles happen but gotta believe in it, @iga_swiatek did and she is 4-time @rolandgarros and 5-time Grand Slam champion 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 #Swiatek #FrenchOpen #champion #hardwork #Queenofclay #RG https://t.co/ay7SpQIs3V — Anant Kaur (@preittypink) June 8, 2024

In the second round, Swiatek faced match point with Naomi Osaka of Japan serving, and down a break in the third and deciding set before delivering a significant comeback, 7-6, 1-6, 7-5. This was possibly the best match of the entire tournament (on the men’s side or women’s side). Like Swiatek, Osaka is a multiple major singles champion, as she won the 2018 and 2020 United States Open and the 2019 and 2021 Australian Open.

Iga Swiatek crushes Jasmine Paolini to win third French Open title in row Follow our WhatsApp channel: https://t.co/Elz4xCt9b2#ASportsHD #IgaSwiatek #FrenchOpen https://t.co/6gMnGKWvwt — ASports (@asportstvpk) June 8, 2024

The word “crushes” is definitely appropriate. Swiatek not only won 12 of 15 games against Paolini, she won 57 of 88 points, and allowed Paolini from winning only two of her service games. In fact, Swiatek broke Paolini more times (five) than Paolini held serve (twice). At one stage during the match, Swiatek in fact won 10 straight games.

Probably the most dominant, well rounded tennis player in history of WTA. Well deserved. Poland is lucky to have such a great champion — Bob Wiley (@goneimnevergone) June 8, 2024

Well, I personally would not go to that extreme. The women’s game has seen some other great tennis players in the past too. They include Serena Williams of the United States, Chris Evert of the United States, Martina Navratilova of Czechoslovakia/United States, Margaret Court of Australia, and Steffi Graf of Germany. It is way too early to put Swiatek in that conversation.