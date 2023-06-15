Two golfers who have never won a Major made U.S. Open history with record-setting low scores in the first round at Los Angeles Country Club on June 15, 2023.

Rickie Fowler finished his opening round with a 62, and twenty-two minutes later Xander Schauffeler matched it.

There are still plenty of golfers on the course, so it is unclear if more records will be set before the first round concludes.

Rickie Fowler

34-year-old Rickie Fowler’s best U.S. Open finish was tied for second in 2014.

Fowler, a member of the PGA Tour, has not played in the U.S. Open since 2020; he failed to qualify in 2021 and 2022.

His career resurgence has come in 2023; he has made 14 out of 16 cuts.

Fowler, who is a Californian by birth but resides in Florida, has nine professional wins.

HISTORY for Rickie Fowler! 🙌 The lowest round EVER at the @USOpenGolf (62) and tied for the lowest major round of all-time. 📺: @USANetwork | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/a6RYvYRx1f — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 15, 2023

Xander Schauffele

29-year-old Xander Schauffele’s best U.S. Open finish was tied for third in 2019.

Schauffele is a PGA Tour professional who has 10 professional wins.

He was born in San Diego, California but resides in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Perhaps it is the California connection that is helping these two golfers play at their very best.

Posting a record-setting eight-under-par first round is an outstanding start, but there is a lot of golf left to be played.

Schauffele sent a playful tweet directed at Fowler to see if they could do it again tomorrow.

Fowler tees off in the second round on Friday at 4:32 PM EDT.

Schauffele is once again two groups behind with a Friday tee time of 4:54 PM EDT.

Can they do it again?

You will have to tune in and see.

Watch the 123rd U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club on Friday, June 16 on Peacock and the U.S. Open App (streaming) at 9:40 AM EDT, on USA Network from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM EDT, and on NBC from 8:00 to 11:00 PM EDT.

