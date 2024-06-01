New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt of Acworth, Georgia will be out four to six weeks with a lat strain according to Anthony Franco of mlbtraderumors.com on Thursday. Even though Schmidt has been placed on the 15-day injury list, he is expected to be out for two to three times longer than that.

When did the injury occur?

Even though Schmidt pitched respectable on Sunday, he felt he was not at his best in a 5-2 Yankees loss to the San Diego Padres. After a magnetic resonance imaging test, it was determined that Schmidt had injured his back.

Did the Yankees catch a break?

Whenever a pitcher gets injured, it is never a good thing. However, there are no broken body parts, and it appears there is no injury to Schmidt’s arm, shoulder or elbow. According to Bryan Hoch of mlb.com, Schmidt was actually hopeful he would resume pitching again in three weeks.

Schmidt in 2024

In 11 games, Schmidt has a record of five wins and three losses with an earned run average of 2.52. During 60 2/3 innings pitched, he has given up 49 hits, 17 earned runs, six home runs and 20 walks, to go along with 67 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.14.

Back-to-Back Quality Starts

In May, Schmidt had two outstanding quality starts. On May 10, he threw 6 2/3 shutout innings were he gave up five hits and two walks to go along with six strikeouts in a 2-0 Yankees win over the Tampa Bay Rays. On May 16, Schmidt threw eight shutout innings where he gave up three hits and zero walks to go along with eight strikeouts in a 5-0 Yankees win over the Minnesota Twins.

Leads the American League in hit batsmen

If there is one weakness in Schmidt’s pitching, it is the fact he leads the American League with six hit batters. He has hit 17 batters the last two years.

Leads the American League East

The Yankees are in first place in the American League East at 40 wins and 19 losses. They lead the Baltimore Orioles by two games.