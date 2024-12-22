MLB News and Rumors

Yankees trade Jose Trevino to Reds

Jeremy Freeborn
The New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds were involved in a significant Major League Baseball trade on Friday according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors. The Yankees sent catcher Jose Trevino to the Reds for relief pitcher Fernando Cruz of Bayamon, Puerto Rico and catcher Alex Jackson of San Diego, California.

The Reds are Trevino’s third Major League Baseball team. He was with the Texas Rangers for four seasons from 2018 to 2021, and the last three seasons with the Yankees. In 2022, Trevino was an American League All-Star and won the American League Gold Glove Award at the catcher position. Cruz has spent the last three seasons with the Reds, while Jackson is joining his fifth Major League Baseball team. He has been with the Atlanta Braves for three seasons from 2019 to 2021, one season with the Miami Marlins in 2021, one season with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022, and one season with the Tampa Bay Rays where he batted .122 last season.

Jose Trevino in 2024

Trevino batted .215 with eight home runs and 28 runs batted in. During 73 games, 209 at bats and 234 plate appearances, he scored 26 runs and had 45 hits, five doubles, one stolen base, 20 walks, 74 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .288 and a slugging percentage of .354.

The one sacrifice bunt, stolen base, and two sacrifice flies came in Yankees wins. The sacrifice flies came in a 15-5 Yankees win over the Milwaukee Brewers on April 28 and in a 8-3 Yankees win over the Los Angeles Angels on May 30. The sacrifice bunt came in a 4-2 Yankees win over the Kansas City Royals on June 10, and the stolen base came in a 3-0 Yankees win over the Detroit Tigers on August 16.

Trevino’s All-Star season in 2022

Trevino batted .248 with 11 home runs and 43 runs batted in. During 115 games, 335 at bats and 353 plate appearances, he scored 39 runs and had 83 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, two stolen bases, 15 walks, 130 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .283, and a slugging percentage of .388. The triple came in a 13-0 Yankees win over the Tigers on June 3, 2022, and the sacrifice fly came in a 4-2 Yankees win over the Tampa Bay Rays on June 20.

Cruz in 2024

In 2024, Cruz had a record of three wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 4.86 with the Reds. In 69 games and 66 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 54 hits, 36 earned runs, nine home runs, and 35 walks, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.34, 109 strikeouts and 23 holds.

MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

