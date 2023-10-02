NASCAR News and Rumors

YellaWood 500: Twitter Reacts To Ryan Blaney Winning Talladega Photo Finish, Advancing To NASCAR Cup Series’ Round of 8

Jeff Hawkins
ryan blaney leads field to finish at dega (1)

Extending what is becoming a Talladega Superspeedway tradition, NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney executed a last-lap pass, capturing Sunday’s YellaWood 500. The Round of 12 event featured a near-record for lead changes.

Twitter users responded to Blaney edging Kevin Harvick by 0.012 seconds, marking the third photo-finish victory he has pulled off at the Dega since 2019.

Harvick later discovered trouble with post-race officials, but Blaney can start preparing for the Round of 8.

Classic finish. Classic move to the inside propelled Blaney to Victory Lane …

A winner by this much …

3 times as nice. Blaney is making a habit out of winning Talladega photo finishes …

The start of something special …

Leader turnstile …

Riley Herbst on last-lap crash: ‘I got turned a little bit by the 7’ …

Quick pause for the obligatory Taylor Swift sighting …

Paying homage to Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Deep Truck Series thoughts from a former track champion …

Kevin Harvick’s day started with a bright moment with a young fan …

Harvick’s day ended bleakly when a violation bounced him from a P2 photo finish to DQ …

On top of everything, Harvick receives a MJ photo bomb …

The beauty of the high banks of the Dega …

Remembering Davey Allison ,,,

Out of character, Blaney executed post-race burnouts, but he explains why he generally avoids the costly celebration …

Blaney remained as calm and collected as he could …

Kyle Busch fell to the bottom of the playoff standings …

Turning the page on Talladega. Load up the trucks. Next up Charlotte’s road course …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
