Extending what is becoming a Talladega Superspeedway tradition, NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney executed a last-lap pass, capturing Sunday’s YellaWood 500. The Round of 12 event featured a near-record for lead changes.

Twitter users responded to Blaney edging Kevin Harvick by 0.012 seconds, marking the third photo-finish victory he has pulled off at the Dega since 2019.

Harvick later discovered trouble with post-race officials, but Blaney can start preparing for the Round of 8.

Classic finish. Classic move to the inside propelled Blaney to Victory Lane …

RYAN BLANEY BY INCHES. WHAT A FINISH. TALLADEGA, EVERYONE. pic.twitter.com/3HPeOvSm8X — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) October 1, 2023

A winner by this much …

3 times as nice. Blaney is making a habit out of winning Talladega photo finishes …

Every Ryan @Blaney win at @TALLADEGA has been a photo finish. pic.twitter.com/ZQ49Ke8fB5 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 1, 2023

The start of something special …

Leader turnstile …

The Cup race at Talladega ended with 70 lead changes. The most in any NASCAR race since 2011. The race saw the 7th most lead changes in any NASCAR race EVER (4,765 total races in the top 3 series). pic.twitter.com/uyBUay9rj3 — Trey Ryan (@TreyRyan99) October 2, 2023

Riley Herbst on last-lap crash: ‘I got turned a little bit by the 7’ …

Hear from Riley Herbst after the wreck at the finish of the #NASCAR Cup race at Talladega: 📹 @WyattGametime pic.twitter.com/Yj9SUrS9iJ — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) October 1, 2023

Quick pause for the obligatory Taylor Swift sighting …

lol nascar’s youtube just “randomly” uploaded this pic.twitter.com/6KVfxHsNRl — DennyDeliversYT 📦 (backup acc) (@DennyDelivers2) October 2, 2023

Paying homage to Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby …

Who did it better: @ChaseBriscoe_14 or Cal Naughton Jr.? pic.twitter.com/Kld2hpzeMP — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 1, 2023

Deep Truck Series thoughts from a former track champion …

Fall 1976 Talladega winner Dave Marcis was at the track Saturday and shared with @m_massie22 what he thought of the Truck racing:#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/JatpD3XXuY — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) October 1, 2023

Kevin Harvick’s day started with a bright moment with a young fan …

#4EVER a fan! This huge NASCAR fan traveled from Poland to see @KevinHarvick race. pic.twitter.com/VhlMXlbQzi — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) October 1, 2023

Harvick’s day ended bleakly when a violation bounced him from a P2 photo finish to DQ …

Windshield fasteners were not secure on Kevin Harvick’s car. He has been disqualified and will finish last. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/1Vu0aoKgVG — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 1, 2023

On top of everything, Harvick receives a MJ photo bomb …

The beauty of the high banks of the Dega …

Seriously, how do they make this look so easy? #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/eLEXWy16EG — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 1, 2023

Remembering Davey Allison ,,,

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega, the Davey Allison memories continue to flow 30 years after his passing. We’re here to tell you some things you didn’t know about the NASCAR Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/ncVMrx6pTU — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 28, 2023

Out of character, Blaney executed post-race burnouts, but he explains why he generally avoids the costly celebration …

Ryan @Blaney did burnouts after his win at @Talladega. He explained why he doesn’t usually do them, using words from legendary crew chief Dale Inman. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/FWuVin37rG — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 1, 2023

Blaney remained as calm and collected as he could …

🗣️ “We didn’t really panic, we just understood the job.” 🔒 Now a 3-time @TALLADEGA winner, Ryan @Blaney leaves Alabama with a ticket into the Round of 8 for @Team_Penske pic.twitter.com/sV7u0F1rtb — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) October 1, 2023

Kyle Busch fell to the bottom of the playoff standings …

An updated look at the standings following post-race inspection at @TALLADEGA. @RossChastain is now -10. pic.twitter.com/eDeMc9BBX9 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 2, 2023

Turning the page on Talladega. Load up the trucks. Next up Charlotte’s road course …