Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors: Yamamoto Not Likely to Sign Until After Christmas…Maybe Later

Michael Lipinski
Acclaimed international free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is no closer to picking a Major League Baseball team to call home, reports New Jersey Advanced Media’s Bob Klapisch. In fact, Yamamoto might take his free agency tour right up to the January 4 posting deadline. 

While the Yankees are believed to be the front runners for Yamamoto’s services, the 25-year-old has met with most suitors a second time either virtually or in-person. He notably met with the Mets and Yankees on back-to-back days over the past weekend in Connecticut and New York, respectively. The Phillies’ Bryce Harper has reportedly been in contact with Yamamoto via FaceTime and the Giants and Red Sox have reportedly made offers upwards of $300 million. The Los Angeles Dodgers have jumped back into the fray reportedly offering Yamamoto a contract in excess of $250-300 million. The Hollywood contingent has upped their quest for Yamamoto by using their newest acquisition— some guy named Shohei Ohtani— as a recruiting tool. 

Despite all the suitors, Yamamoto and his camp seem compelled to slow it all down and leverage the his bustling free agent market for a more lucrative contract. 

In the end, it’s Yamamoto’s reported desire to play in a large market for a team that’s ready to win that will drive his decision. Using those parameters, the Blue Jays, Dodgers, and Phillies make the most sense. The three clubs made baseball’s post season, however the Yankees recent investment in Juan Soto certainly helps their appeal. The Giants, Mets, and Red Sox are the furthest away from competing for a World Series title.

So, like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of waiting for another free agent player to finally make a decision! When the Yamamoto soap opera FINALLY ends, the MLB Hot Stove will shift to proper free agency and it can’t come soon enough.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Resume

  • Age: 25
  • Throw: Right
  • Professional Club: Orix Buffaloes (Nippon Professional Baseball’s Pacific League)
  • Career Record: 70-29 | 897.0 IP | 1.82 ERA | 922 K | .935 WHIP
  • Career Accolades:
    • Japan Series Champion (2022-Orix)
    • Five-time NPB All-Star (2018, 2019, 2021-2023)
    • Three-time Japanese Triple Crown (2021-2023)
    • Three-time Pacific League MVP (2021-2023)
    • Three-time Eiji Sawamura Award (2021-2023) [NPB Cy Young Equivalent]
    • Three-time Pacific League Golden Glove Award (2021-2023)
    • Two no-hitters
  • International Accolades:
    • 2020 Olympics Gold Medal
    • 2023 World Baseball Classic Championship

 

Michael Lipinski

Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
Michael Lipinski

