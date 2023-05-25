Golf News and Rumors

Youngest Ever Competitor at Women’s US Open? Amy Olson’s Unborn Baby As She Qualifies While Six Months Pregnant

Author image
David Evans
Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
amy olson

Golf fans, prepare for an unexpected twist this summer as we anticipate the “youngest” participant ever to experience the prestigious Women’s US Open. Alongside professional golfer Amy Olson, her unborn child will be joining her in spirit (and in utero) as she vies for the championship title. Olson recently qualified for the Women’s US Open while six months pregnant.

Amy Olson Qualifies for Women’s US Open While Six Months Pregnant

Olson, a seasoned LPGA Tour competitor, currently six months pregnant, stunned the golf world by securing her spot in the celebrated tournament on Monday. The soon-to-be mother is demonstrating an audacious spirit, announcing, “I’m going to play golf this summer until I can’t play anymore.”

Adding a playful spin to the situation, Olson’s unborn child, set to arrive in September, will undoubtedly be the freshest face at the event. Evidently, Olson and her assistant football coach husband Grant are ensuring that their offspring absorbs the competitive golf spirit even before birth.

Olson Determined to Play at Pebble Beach

The family’s thrilling journey will culminate at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links in California, where the Women’s US Open will unfurl from July 6-9. The excitement extends beyond Olson’s own aspirations as she shared with the Minnesota Golf Association, “I wanted a shot at it because it’s Pebble. That was the big motivation and it’ll be my last tournament before the baby comes, so it’s a good way to go out.”

Not only is Pebble Beach known for its spectacular landscapes and challenging fairways, but it also carries significant personal sentiment for Olson. The upcoming tournament represents a poignant opportunity to rectify her near miss at the 2020 Women’s US Open, where she tied for second place.

Combining her imminent role as a mother and her ten-year professional career, Olson is charting unexplored territory. Despite having never felt secure in her career, as she admits, “I’ve always had to take my life one year at a time because I’ve never had status for more than one year,” Olson’s determination remains unshaken.

Amy Olson Going to Give Her Best Shot

Her unprecedented situation seems to be inspiring her further. “Going into Pebble,” she affirmed, “I’m going to do everything I can to stay healthy and do the best I can.”

In the grand panorama of sports, Olson and her “youngest competitor” are set to create an unforgettable spectacle at the Women’s US Open. As spectators, we will witness not only a professional golfer seeking redemption but also a soon-to-be mom celebrating her love for the sport in the most extraordinary way. This Women’s US Open is poised to serve as an inspiring testament to the incredible resilience of women in sports, proving that even future generations have a presence on the golf course.

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors LPGA
Author image
Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
michael block 3

Charles Schwab Challenge: Public Betting Heavy on Fan Favorite Michael Block

Author image David Evans  •  35min
Golf News and Rumors
brooks koepka pga championship 2023
Brooks Koepka’s Win in PGA Championship Final Round Draws Lowest Viewing Figures Since 2008, Down 14% From 2022
Author image David Evans  •  May 23 2023
Golf News and Rumors
2023 US Open: Tiger Woods Officially Out, Current Qualifiers List
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 23 2023
Golf News and Rumors
usa_today_20723083.0
Michael Block Caps Cinderella PGA Championship Run With Hole In One
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 22 2023
Golf News and Rumors
1492141935.5
2023 PGA Championship: Koepka Captures Fifth Major Title
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 22 2023
Golf News and Rumors
1492141935.5
2023 PGA Championship: Payouts, FedEx- Cup Points, and Earnings for Each Player
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 22 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Brooks Koepka LIV Miami Golf
Final Round Live Updates Of The 2023 PGA Championship
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top