The Kansas City Royals made a trade on Saturday. They acquired first baseman Yuli Gurriel of Sancti Spiritus, Cuba from the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations. The reason why this was trade was allowed after the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is because Gurriel has not played a game in Major League Baseball this season according to Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors.

Gurriel in his career

Gurriel played seven series of Major League Baseball with the Houston Astros from 2016 to 2022, and one season with the Miami Marlins in 2023. During 909 games, 3344 at bats, and 3634 plate appearances, Gurriel batted .281 with 939 hits, 222 doubles and eight triples, to go along with 98 home runs, 462 runs batted in, 27 stolen bases, 214 walks, 1471 total bases, and 44 sacrifice flies.

While with the Astros, Gurriel led the American League with a .319 batting average and the Major Leagues with 12 sacrifice flies in 2021. He also won World Series with the Astros in 2017 and 2022.

Why did the Royals acquire Gurriel?

One reason is because Kansas City had a significant injury issue to first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino. In the game on Thursday between the Royals and Houston Astros, a 6-3 Houston win, Pasquantino collided with Astros batter Yainer Diaz at first base in the bottom of the eighth inning as Diaz ran out a RBI single. Royals pitcher Lucas Erecg was also injured as he knocked down the ball with his bare hand. Pasquantino is expected to be six to eight weeks.

Who did the Royals all bring in?

Kansas City also claimed leftfielder Tommy Pham of Las Vegas, Nevada and outfielder Robbie Grossman of San Diego, California off waivers. Pham has previously been with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2014 to 2018 and 2024, the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018 and 2019, the San Diego Padres in 2020 and 2021, the Cincinnati Reds in 2022, Boston Red Sox in 2022, the New York Mets in 2023, the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023, and the Chicago White Sox in 2024. Grossman was previously with the Astros from 2013 to 2015, the Minnesota Twins from 2016 to 2018, the Oakland Athletics from 2019 to 2020, the Detroit Tigers in 2021 and 2022, the Atlanta Braves in 2022, the Texas Rangers in 2023 and 2024, and the Chicago White Sox in 2024.