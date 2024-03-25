NHL News and Rumors

Zach Hyman and Sam Reinhart score historic 50th goals

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_22136751_168396541_lowres-2

Three players have scored 50 goals in the 2023-24 National Hockey League regular season. Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews of San Ramon, California already has 58 goals this season, and is now joined by Edmonton Oilers left winger Zach Hyman of Toronto, Ontario and Florida Panthers centre Sam Reinhart of West Vancouver, British Columbia.

Hyman and Reinhart both accomplished the feat on Sunday, March 24. It was the first time in the careers of Hyman and Reinhart that they scored 50 goals in a season, and was only the third time in NHL history that two players scored 50 goals on the same day for their first time in their careers on the same date. Hyman scored his 50th in a 5-3 Oilers loss to the Ottawa Senators. Meanwhile, Reinhart scored his 50th in a 4-1 Florida Panthers win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Reinhart’s 50th goal was into an empty net from Eetu Luostrainen of Siilinjarvi, Finland with one minute and 12 seconds left in the third period. It was one of two goals scored by Reinhart in the game as he opened the scoring from Anton Lundell of Espoo, Finland and defenseman Brandon Montour of Brantford, Ontario at 10:34 of the first period.

What were the two prior occasions?

The first time two players who scored 50 goals in a season for the first time in their careers on the same date was April 3, 1976. Pittsburgh Penguins centre Pierre Larouche of Taschereau, Quebec scored his 50th goal as part of a two-goal game in a 5-4 Penguins loss to the Washington Capitals. He scored from defenseman Ron Stackhouse of Haliburton, Ontario and Rick Kehoe of Windsor, Ontario. Also on the same date, Bill Barber of Callander, Ontario scored his 50th goal from Bobby Clarke of Flin Flon, Manitoba in a 5-2 Philadelphia Flyers win over the Buffalo Sabres.

The second time two players who scored 50 goals in a season for the first time in their careers on the same date was April 3, 1988. Hakan Loob of Karlstad, Sweden scored his 50th from defensemen Gary Suter of Madison, Wisconsin and Al MacInnis of Inverness, Nova Scotia in a 4-1 Calgary Flames win over the Minnesota Wild, and Stephane Richer of Ripon, Quebec scored his 50th from Bobby Smith of North Sydney, Nova Scotia and Gilles Thibaudau of Montreal, Quebec in a 4-4 tie between the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres.

 

Topics  
Edmonton Oilers Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22346762_168396541_lowres-3

Avalanche deliver impressive comeback versus the Penguins

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  52min
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22841718_168396541_lowres-2
Sonny Milano records first career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 24 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils
Capitals forward Tom Wilson suspended six games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 24 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
Artemi Panarın records seventh career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 22 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22342670_168396541_lowres-2
Flames goaltender Dan Vladar out for the season with hip surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 22 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Konstantin Koltsov
Former Penguins right winger Konstantin Koltsov dies at age 42
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 21 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames
Mikko Rantanen records seventh NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 20 2024
More News
Arrow to top