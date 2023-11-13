Featured

Zion Williamson Trying to Buy Into Team Despite Struggles

Mathew Huff
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves

Zion Williamson is in a make or break season for the New Orleans Pelicans according to many peers. The team is currently 4-6 and on a five-game losing streak as of right now. Much of this can be attributed to injuries to other players, but Williamson has done a solid job staying healthy thus far. Despite these team struggles, the former Duke product is trying to stay patient and seems to be buying in this year more so than he has in recent seasons.

“Last year, we had a team meeting and we brought up some things I can do better, especially with buying into the program. Right now, it’s tough. I’m taking a little bit of a backseat right now. I’m trusting the process. I’m trying my best to buy in right now,” Williamson said following Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Williamson’s numbers are down a bit from his career averages, but the Pelicans as a whole have a lot more to worry about as they try to rectify this current losing streak.

Zion Williamson Still Buying Into the New Orleans Pelicans Despite Team Struggles 

Zion Williamson’s Season So Far 

As alluded to already, Williamson’s numbers are trending downward a bit this year. The two-time All-Star is currently averaging 21.6 points, 4.1 assists, and 6.5 total rebounds per game. However, what is somewhat concerning is his field goal percentage. Williamson is a career 59.9 percent shooter from the field. However, he is shooting a 51.5 percent field goal percentage this year.

He is also struggling from the free-throw line as he currently possesses a percentage of 61.4 percent from the charity stripe. If Zion Williamson truly wants to be known as a generational talent when it all said and done, then he is going to have to pick up his play just a bit. After all, he was a first overall pick. Those types of talents are expected to lift teams when they need it the most. Especially if the Pelicans truly have playoff aspirations in the competitive Western Conference this year.

Can the New Orleans Pelicans Turn it Around? 

The season is still young. As a result, there is still time for New Orleans to correct their shortcomings. As alluded to already, the team is dealing with nagging injuries right now, so hopefully they will be getting some reinforcements back. Not to mention, they do have plenty of talent when fully healthy. Their star trio of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and C.J. McCollum is more than capable of leading the Pelicans to a playoff spot.

Their supporting cast also has nice pieces with players Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, and Jordan Hawkins. When healthy, this New Orleans Pelicans squad can certainly compete with the best in the league. However, injuries are plaguing them right now and Zion Williamson seems to still be finding his footing to begin the year. The fact that Williamson is buying into the team despite the struggles is a great sign for the team and will eventually pay off for the star power forward in the long run.

