Zion Williamson Will Do Dunk Contest If He Becomes An All-Star

Dan Girolamo
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson said he will participate in a future dunk contest during All-Star Weekend. However, the former No. 1 revealed what must happen for him to enter the event.

Zion Williamson Will Do Dunk Contest If He Becomes An All-Star

After the Pelicans 139-98 win Tuesday over the Toronto Raptors, Williamson was asked if he would ever participate in the dunk contest.

“I gotta do my part and make the All-Star Game,” Williamson said. “If I’m in the All-Star Game, I’ll do the dunk contest. But if I’m not, I’m not doing it.”

Williamson has been named an All-Star twice: 2021 and 2023.

Williamson has struggled to stay on the court over the past few seasons. However, Williamson is healthy this year, averaging 22.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.

The Dunk Contest Needs Major Stars

The Slam Dunk Contest used to be the highlight of All-Star Weekend. Star players, from Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins to Kobe Bryant and Blake Griffin, all participated in the dunk contest.

However, the contest has lost its prestige over the last few events. The lack of star power has killed all the momentum of the event.

G League player Mac McClung is the two-time defending champion in the dunk contest. The 2024 Slam Dunk Contest featured McClung, Jaylen Brown, Jaime Jaquez, and Jacob Toppin.

If Williamson ever finds himself in the All-Star Game, the dunk contest will become must-watch television.

Pelicans
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

