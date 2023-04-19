The Zurich Classic purse, prize money, and payouts have increased by 3.6 percent in 2023. After two jam-packed weekends of golf at the Masters and RBC Heritage, the PGA Tour takes a break from stroke play with an exciting team event at TPC Louisiana for the 2023 Zurich Classic.

Although it is not considered a top-tier event, the Zurich Classic still features some notable golfers, including Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and 2023 RBC Heritage winner Matt Fitzpatrick. However, only eight of the top 20 golfers on the Official World Golf Rankings will be competing.

Unlike most PGA Tour events, the Zurich Classic will be played in a team stroke play format. The 80 pairs will compete for an $8.6 million purse, with the winning pair taking home $2.48 million.

The Zurich Classic 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

As the 27th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year, the field heads to Louisiana for the 2023 Zurich Classic. The tournament was originally established in 1938 and typically hosted in April. For the first 79 years, the tournament format was stroke play until 2017, when the Zurich Classic became the only PGA Tour-sanctioned event to feature team stroke play.

In 2023, the field will consist of eight pairs playing alternate shot (foursome) in the first and third rounds and better ball (four-ball) for the second and fourth rounds.

The purse has increased by about 3.6 percent to a total of $8.6 million. The first-place team will take home $2.485 million, and the 65th-place team will receive $35,948. Since it’s a team event, players will split the prize money in half, with the first-place winners taking home roughly over $1.24 million.

Position Prize Money Player Payout 1 $2,485,400 $1,242,700 2 $1,014,800 $507,400 3 $664,350 $332,175 4 $559,000 $279,500 5 $485,900 $242,950 6 $417,100 $208,550 7 $348,300 $174,306 8 $305,300 $152,650 9 $270,900 $135,450 10 $236,500 $118,250 11 $202,100 $101,050 12 $172,430 $86,215 13 $144,652 $72,326 14 $129,860 $64,930 15 $119,540 $59,770 16 $109,220 $54,610 17 $99,330 $49,665 18 $90,730 $45,365 19 $82,560 $41,280 20 $75,680 $37,840 21 $68,800 $34,400 22 $61,920 $30,960 23 $55,040 $27,520 24 $48,504 $24,252 25 $44,032 $22,016 26 $41,796 $20,898 27 $40,248 $20,124 28 $39,388 $19,694 29 $38,700 $19,350 30 $38,012 $19,006 31 $37,324 $18,662 32 $36,636 $18,318 33 $35,948 $17,974

2023 Zurich Classic Purse Increases 3.6% Percent Compared to 2022

Since 2017, the Zurich Classic has been switched to a team event that features 80 pairs, making it the only PGA Tour-sanctioned team event on the schedule. One member of each team is allowed to choose their partner through Tour priority rankings, but partners must be a PGA Tour member or sponsor exemption.

The Zurich purse has increased by 3.6 percent in the last year and has been steadily increasing since 2005. Despite being a non-elevated event, there are still many reasons to play at the Zurich Classic. PGA Tour members have a chance to play a different format, and winning the Zurich Classic guarantees two season exemptions on the PGA Tour.

In addition, winners of the Zurich Classic are rewarded with FedEx points as well as births into the Players and PGA Championships. Although they won’t receive any points on the Official World Golf Rankings for these events, the winners will guarantee themselves an invitation to the Sentry Tournament of Champions next year.

Therefore, there are many reasons to win the Zurich Classic aside from the $8.6 million purse.

Year Winner(s) Purse (US$) Winner’s share ($) 2023 TBD 8,600,000 1,242,700 (each) 2022 Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele 8,300,000 1,199,350 (each) 2021 Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith (2) 7,400,000 1,069,300 (each) 2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2019 Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm 7,300,000 1,051,200 (each) 2018 Billy Horschel (2) and Scott Piercy 7,200,000 1,036,800 (each) 2017 Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith 7,100,000 1,022,400 (each) 2016 Brian Stuard 7,000,000 1,260,000 2015 Justin Rose 6,900,000 1,242,000 2014 Noh Seung-yul 6,800,000 1,224,000 2013 Billy Horschel 6,600,000 1,188,000 2012 Jason Dufner 6,400,000 1,152,000 2011 Bubba Watson 6,400,000 1,152,000 2010 Jason Bohn 6,400,000 1,152,000 2009 Jerry Kelly 6,300,000 1,134,000 2008 Andrés Romero 6,200,000 1,116,000 2007 Nick Watney 6,100,000 1,098,000 2006 Chris Couch 6,000,000 1,080,000 2005 Tim Petrovic 5,500,000 990,000

