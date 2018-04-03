Anthony Pettis Scouting Report

Vitals

5’10” 155 lbs (Lightweight)

72″ reach, Orthodox

January 27, 1987

Record

20-7 (UFC: 7-6)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

3rd degree Black belt in Taekwondo

Black belt in kickboxing

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

Yellow rope in Capoeira

Championships Held

Gladiators Fighting Series Lightweight Champion: 2008 (two successful title defenses)

WEC Lightweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)

UFC Lightweight Champion: 2013-2015 (one successful title defense)

Strengths

– good athlete

– still young(ish) despite vast experience

– tremendous striker with diverse arsenal

– deadly kicks

– has never been stopped in a fight

– very dangerous submissions (especially triangle choke)

– very well coached

– has fought – and beat – some of the best fighters in the world

– good striking defense

– extremely accurate with his takedowns

– solid cardio

– active on the ground – passing guard, looking for submissions

– can fight comfortably out of either stance

Weaknesses

– struggles mightily with wrestlers

– inaccurate striker

– not a very active striker

– mediocre takedown defense

– can be ‘outpointed’ and lose judges’ decisions

– struggles with opponents who push the pace & pressure him

– has become injury prone

– game doesn’t seem to be evolving

– stuck between weight classes – can’t cut to 145 successfully, struggled to win at 155 as of late

– his extreme athleticism seems to have left him

Synopsis

They don’t call him ‘Showtime’ for nothing.