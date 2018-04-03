Terry Rozier, Shane Larkin both out against Milwaukee

#NEBHInjuryReport for tonight’s game vs. @Bucks: Larkin (illness) – OUT

Rozier (left ankle sprain) – OUT Hayward, Irving, Smart and Theis all remain out. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 3, 2018

After calling Terry Rozier “probable” earlier in the day, the Celtics announced today that both Rozier and Shane Larkin are out of tonight’s matchup in Milwaukee.

This leaves Boston with 2-way player Kadeem Allen as the closest thing the Celtics have to a point guard tonight. That means we should get ready for a lot of Jayson Tatum and Al Horford as the main distributors in some funky lineups.

I’ll just say this… losing to the Bucks and Raptors isn’t the worst thing in the world, especially if the Raptors suddenly start playing hard to send Cleveland a message and solidify their hold on the top seed and Washington can take advantage of a Houston team that has now locked up the top seed out West.

This would get the Celtics closer to an ideal scenario where they play the Bucks in the first round, Cleveland falls to fourth and a potential second-round date with Toronto, and Washington out of the Celtics way (I do NOT want to go that that backcourt without Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart).

Yes, the Bucks have Giannis, but they lack reliable shooting and their defense is bad. The Celtics can find ways to limit Giannis while taking advantage of the Bucks flaws. It’s probably the best first-round matchup we can ask for at this point.

Larkin may travel to Toronto and play tomorrow. I’d anticipate Rozier would feel better for that one too.