Westchester Knicks' Mike Miller Wins NBA G League Coach Of The Year

Prior to the Westchester Knicks’ playoff game against the Raptors 905, the Westchester Knicks announced that head coach Mike Miller was named the 2017-18 G League Coach of the Year. In his third season at the helm, Westchester put together its best season in franchise history. The Knicks went 32-18, while claiming the best record in the NBA G League and its first Atlantic Division title.

Trey Burke, Nigel Hayes and Xavier Rathan-Mayes earned a combined five call-ups during the season. Burke signed with the New York Knicks and Hayes earned a call-up with the Los Angeles Lakers in January. He then inked two 10-day contracts with the Toronto Raptors. The former Westchester forward eventually signed with the Sacramento Kings for the rest of this season and next. Rathan-Mayes earned a call-up with the Memphis Grizzlies. At one point in the season, all members of the opening night starting five were playing in the NBA at the same time.

Throughout the season, Coach Miller and his staff has focused on player development. Along with developing their own players and preparing them for The Association, the New York Knicks assigned Damyean Dotson to Westchester multiple times during his rookie season for further development and playing time, which is something that has benefited the Houston product. When their starting five made it to the NBA, the rest of the roster was prepared for increased roles. Billy Garrett, Paul Watson, Adam Woodbury, Jordan Henriquez, Sekou Wiggs and Zak Irvin thrived and were able to make an impact to help Westchester win games.

New York focused on the development of the two-way players, Isaiah Hicks and Luke Kornet. Both players spent the first half of the season in the G League then made the transition to the NBA and were able to make contributions to the big club.

During Coach Miller’s tenure in Westchester, player development has been a focal point within the organization. The team gives the players the right tools to grow and develop, which will help them succeed for the duration of their careers.

In Miller’s previous two years with Westchester, Jimmer Freddete (New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks), Thanasis Antetokounmpo (New York), and Chasson Randle (Philadelphia 76ers and New York) all earned NBA call-ups. Miller took over a team that went 10-40 during the 2014-15 season and has led the Knicks to two postseason appearances in the following three seasons.