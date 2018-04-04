Howlin' T-Wolf Fan Mail

Jimmy Butler, I Want To Echo Your Message For Timberwolves Fans

Jimmy Butler, I Want To Echo Your Message For Timberwolves Fans

Timberwolves

Jimmy Butler, I Want To Echo Your Message For Timberwolves Fans

Dear Jimmy Butler,

This happened not too long ago?

For me, this felt like years ago—eons, in fact.

Man, Jimmy Butler, when you landed in the Twin Cities, I remember the feeling from the fans. There was anticipation, excitement!

Howlin' T-Wolf Fan Mail, NBA, Timberwolves

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

1hr

Mets 1hr ago

The visions for Matt Harvey came to fruition in his first game of 2018. First was Mickey Callaway’s vision that Matt didn’t (…)

More Howlin' T-Wolf Fan Mail
Home
Create your website at WordPress.com
Get started