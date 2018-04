Thursday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Georgia at Vanderbilt — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at BYU — BYUtv, 8 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Utah at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Frozen Four

National Semifinals, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Ohio State — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Michigan vs. Notre Dame — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Stanford at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

Curling

World Men’s Curling Championship, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Norway vs. Scotland — Olympic Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Canada vs. United States — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m. (same night coverage)

Golf

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

Honorary Starters — Masters.com/Masters app, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Groups — Masters.com/Masters app, 10 a.m.

Amen Corner — Masters.com/Masters app, 10:45 a.m.

Holes 15 and 16 — Masters.com/Masters app, 11:45 p.m.

1st Round — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter At the Masters — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter At the Masters — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter At the Masters — ESPN, noon

SportsCenter At the Masters — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCetner At the Masters — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Masters Tournament Highlights: 1st Round — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Utica Comets at Toronto Marlies — NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

UFC Top Ten: Knockout Artists — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Boston — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/NESN, 2 p.m.

Texas at Oakland — Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Southwest, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota — Root Sports/Fox Sports North, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MASN/WPIX, 6:30 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Washington — MLB Network/SNY/MASN, 1 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Florida/WCAU, 3 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports San Diego, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis — MLB Network/Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Indiana — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee — YES/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston — NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Northwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland — TNT/TSN5, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Utah — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver — TNT/TSN5/Fox Sports North, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League Playoffs

Western Conference Final

South Bay Lakers at Austin Spurs — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Carolinas/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington — NBCSN/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at New York Islanders — MSG Network/MSG Plus 2, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey — TSN4/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Florida — TVA Sports/NESN/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit — TSN2/RDS/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg — Sportsnet West/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose — Altitude/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles — Fox Sports North Plus/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet, noon

Hockey Central — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central: Canucks Pregame — Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet 360, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Women’s International Friendly. EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL

United States vs. Mexico — FS1/Univision Deportes, 7 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/A&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter— ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Volvo Car Open, Family Circle Tennis Center, Charleston, SC

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Volvo Car Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

UEFA Europa League

Quarterfinal: 1st Leg, Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Arsenal vs. CSKA Moskva — FS1, 2;30 p.m.

Quarterfinal: 1st Leg, Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Atlético Madrid vs. Sporting CP — FS2, 2;30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Pregame — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 2 p.m.

MULTIMATCH 90 — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Full Time — FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 5 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Highlights — FS2, midnight