UFC 223: Khabib vs Iaquinta
Apr 7, 2018
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, New York
UFC 223: Khabib vs Iaquinta Fight Card
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
10,610 – slightly above average (was super stacked before it got ravaged)
UFC PPV’s range between 13,300-6,500 points, with an average UFC PPV ranking 9,800
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
UFC Lightweight Championship (only Khabib eligible for belt):
Khabib Nurmagomedov (25-0, #3 ranked lightweight) vs Al Iaquinta (13-3-1, #2 ranked lightweight)
UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship:
Rose Namajunas (8-3, #2 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk (14-1, #2 ranked women’s strawweight)
Featherweights:
Renato Moicano (11-1-1, #32 ranked featherweight) vs Calvin Kattar (18-2, #20 ranked featherweight)
Featherweights:
Zabit Magomedsharipov (8-0, #25 ranked featherweight) vs Kyle Bochniak (8-2, #43 ranked featherweight)
Lightweights:
Joe Lauzon (27-15, #19 ranked lightweight) vs Chris Gruetzemacher (13-3, #76 ranked lightweight)
Prelims (FS1 – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Women’s Strawweights:
Karolina Kowalkiewicz (11-2, #12 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Felice Herrig (14-6, #5 ranked women’s strawweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Bec Rawlings (7-7, #18 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Ashlee Evans-Smith (5-3, #6 ranked women’s flyweight)
Lightweights:
Evan Dunham (18-6-1, #16 ranked lightweight) vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier (10-2, #36 ranked lightweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Devin Clark (8-2, #32 ranked light heavyweights) vs Michael Rodriguez (9-2)
