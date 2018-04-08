Jarrett Jack shows no rust with big performance in Knicks' defeat

The Knicks are inching closer to the conclusion of another disappointing season. Still, one of the true feel good stories of the campaign remains the emergence of Jarrett Jack. Utilizing an opportunity in New York to resurrect his career following a devastating ACL injury, the veteran steadied his new squad and guided them toward playoff contention in the early months of the season.

Though various injuries to key contributors ultimately derailed the Knicks’ hopes of continuing to compete, Jack was hardly to blame for the downfall. He put together a respectable campaign, averaging 7.7 points and 5.9 assists through 56 games as a starter.

As New York has shifted its focus toward a youth movement, the 34 year old has faded into the background. He’s appeared in just three games following the All-Star break. It’s a truly a shame Jack has been otherwise disregarded. No longer in need of his on-the-court contributions, the Knicks have since relied upon his leadership for their prospects behind the scenes. All the while, Jack has been a total pro.

But as the Knicks suffered yet another loss to the Bucks on Saturday night, Jack proved he can still strut his stuff in style. See below for highlights.

Logging 18 points and 7 assists in the defeat, Jack was able to show that the lack of action hasn’t derailed his efforts to stay in shape. If not with the Knicks, hopefully he finds a landing spot next season. He still has plenty to offer a contender.