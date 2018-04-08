Johnny Boychuk to undergo surgery on Monday

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — After missing the Islanders last two games of the season, Johnny Boychuk will undergo offseason surgery to repair a lingering injury.

The Islanders’ defenseman is scheduled to undergo the procedure on Monday. Boychuk declined to specify what the injury was.

“I’m excited to get that done and get back to being healthy,” Boychuk said. “Since the beginning of the year it’s been around and just happy I’m going to get it fixed and get back to normal.”

Boychuk had contemplated surgery during the season, but he wanted to try to play until it was absolutely necessary. The Islanders’ defenseman will be back to 100 percent by June, Boychuk said.

The 34-year-old defenseman has dealt with injury throughout the 2017-18 campaign. He appeared in 58 games this season with the Islanders due to ailments and finished the year with just 18 points (six goals, 12 assists), which is one of the lowest point totals among defenseman on the team.

Had the Islanders made the postseason, Boychuk said he could have been able to play through the pain. “It still would have been there, but that’s not the case,” Boychuk said.

Boychuk is three years into a seven-year deal that he signed in March of 2015.