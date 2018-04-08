The Daily Target 4/8/18

Last Night – Mariners 11, Twins 4 – OK, lesson learned. The Twins starters aren’t going to be perfect every time out. After an amazing outing in Pittsburgh, Jose Berrios wasn’t as great on Saturday afternoon, working only 4 2/3 innings and giving up 5 runs. The bullpen (save for Ryan Pressly) didn’t help much either, giving up 6 more runs. Zach Duke has been pretty bad so far!

Zone Coverage – WARNE: New Bullpen Bullies a Key to Early Twins Success – The Twins have been better out of the pen so far this year (yesterday excepted) and the new additions have played a role in that, either through their performance or their mentorship. Warne makes a good point, though: the best way to a good bullpen is to keep them rested, which is something the Twins starters have allowed for so far this season.