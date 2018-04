Angels sensation Shohei Ohtani made his first career MLB start in a regular-season game on Sunday, and it’s safe to say he delivered.

Ohtani began by taking the mound in the top of the first inning, and he struck out all three A’s batters he faced.

Check out the swing-and-miss action here.

3 up, 3 Ks for Shohei Ohtani. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/uJRHHh9yuB — MLB (@MLB) April 8, 2018

Wow.