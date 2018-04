A Knicks fan called out LeBron James by getting a billboard put up outside Madison Square Garden.

The billboard urged James to prove he’s the king of New York, and it appears that the Cavs star was out to do exactly that during Monday night’s game.

That’s why he wore these custom sneakers for the game, which you can see in the photo below. One shoe displays “I’M,” while the other one features “KING,” so the message James was attempting to send was clear.

LeBron's wearing some BOLD kicks at the Garden tonight. 👀 (📷: @NBA) pic.twitter.com/iKDbl8rlyB — Stadium (@WatchStadium) April 9, 2018

Take note, Knicks fans.