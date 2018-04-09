Tavares taking time to make contract decision

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — John Tavares stood in front of a gaggle of reporters and cameras on Monday afternoon before he departed for the summer.

The question on everyone’s mind was an obvious one; will Tavares be back next season? The answer to that question remained a mystery even after the Islanders’ captain spoke with reporters for nearly 12 minutes.

“Obviously this is where I hope to be,” Tavares said. “I’ve always stated that, but obviously I have some time to think about my situation and go from there. I’ve loved it here. The people have really embraced me and the team and organization have been first class since I’ve gotten here.

“Obviously some great talent and some great things ahead, so definitely a lot of positives. I have to take some time to figure out what I want to do and go from there.”

Tavares was the last player to have their exit interview with team management during the Islanders two-day locker cleanout. The future of the Islanders captain and the face of the franchise has been an ongoing storyline throughout the season.

The 27-year-old forward was eligible to sign a new contract last summer, but opted to play out the final year of his contract. Reports during the season indicated that the Islanders and Tavares have not had discussions regarding a new deal.

Even on Monday, the discussion centered around the season and not his contract.

“Everything was just about what happened this year and then how we can get better moving forward,” Tavares said. “I think that’s how they always try to approach it. It’s always been that way ever since I’ve gotten here.”

Tavares doesn’t have a timeline on when a decision will be made. The captain indicated that he would take his time in coming to a final decision on whether or not he ultimately stays.

Tavares called it a right that he has earned, and earlier in the day he received backing from teammate Calvin de Haan that he can and should take all the time he needs.

“It’s our right,” de Haan said. “If he’s staying, he’s staying. If he’s not, he’s not… You know he likes it here. He’s said that. I think it’s just taking his time. There’s no rush. some of the fans might not agree with me, but there’s no rush in my opinion.”