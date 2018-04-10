Brock Lesnar Still Expected Back in UFC Soon

Despite the WWE announcing yesterday that their Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has re-signed with the company, still expect the former UFC Heavyweight Champion back into the octagon sooner rather than later. As Dave Meltzer reports on MMA Fighting, Lesnar’s deal is a short one with the WWE (some sources say it could be for only one or two more appearances), plus he has the option to fight in the UFC while under WWE contract (as he has done in the past).

This could very well just be the WWE calling an audible, since everyone expected Lesnar to lose his title last weekend at Wrestlemania and jump back to the UFC. It could just be a case of the company swerving their fans, only to have Lesnar drop the title later on this month at their Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

But The Beast Incarnate still has the matter of having to re-enter the USADA testing pool, as well as finish serving his six month suspension with them for his past drug test failures. Despite these hurdles, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Lesnar in the octagon still in 2018.