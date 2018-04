Last Night, Twins 4, White Sox 0 – The Twins got a solid pitching performance from Jose Berrios and a clutch, two run single from Joe Mauer to thoroughly outclass the White Sox. Yep, big hit for Mauer.

The Athletic ($) – Joe Mauer’s 2,000th hit a workmanlike, clutch single because of course it was – Not only did Mauer get his 2,000th hit, but it was in a big moment and part of a 2 for 3 game.