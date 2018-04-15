Howlin' T-Wolf Fan Mail

Let’s Enjoy The Playoff Series Against The Rockets

Dear Timberwolves fans,

The Timberwolves have done it!

The Timberwolves are in.

The Timberwolves—I’m sorry to say this–will play against the Rockets:

Ugh.

The Timberwolves will be the underdogs in the series. The Rockets, according to the mainstream media, and let’s be honest: just about every outlet that’s out there, will win the series.

Will they? There’s certainly a real possibility—make no mistake—and as a Timberwolves fan, I—You know—I don’t want to jinx anyone, or anything, but I do believe the Timberwolves will give the Rockets a run for their money.

