The Daily Target 4/15/18

MLBTR – Ervin Santana Cleared To Begin Throwing Program – In case you were worried about the pitching staff (though there really isn’t any reason for that right now) Ervin seems like he is getting himself put back together to return to the roster if the team will ever need a fifth starter.

Roster Rundown – As the Twins are on their way to Puerto Rico, they jostled their roster a little bit sending Ryan LaMarre down to Rochester to call up Alan Busenitz. You know, given how well LaMarre has done in his brief work, and how fresh the bullpen has been, this maneuver doesn’t make a heck of a lot of sense.